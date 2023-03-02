FAIRBANK — As Woods Construction workers continued renovating the Little Island Child Care Center on Thursday, Center Director Janece Silva and others took U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) on a tour.
After a 40-by-44-foot addition last year, Little Island Child Care Center in Fairbank is now licensed to serve 75 children — 21 more than before — on site at 101 Fourth St. N., Silva said, after the state approved a request to increase capacity.
The recent addition includes two more care and playrooms, including an infant room, one bathroom and an updated kitchen, Silva said. The old kitchen will be renovated into a hallway.
Plans this year, Silva said, are to redo the preexisting portion. On the outside, off-white siding and brick facing will be redone to match the addition with muted blue siding and rock facing. Rooms will be renovated and updated one by one.
“We plan to stay open,” Silva said. “We’re still fundraising.”
Forms for a fundraiser through the Edgewood Locker will be posted in March on the Little Island Facebook page. Then, look for a golf tournament the last Saturday of July, to be held at the Jesup Golf and Country Club.
The original goal to complete the expansion had been $400,000.
Two state grants were awarded in early 2022.
The center was awarded a state grant amounting to $350,384 through the Child Care Challenge for the indoor work and $120,678 through Future Ready Iowa for the outside portion — $471,062 total.
The Child Care Challenge was funded by the Iowa Legislature, in combination with federal Department of Health and Human Services and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Future Ready Iowa grant was through the Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program, in conjunction with Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.
HINSON
“Seeing an expansion like this is fabulous. To see that a facility is taking it upon themselves to use grant dollars to be able to offer more slots, and expand those opportunities for families and do some innovative things as far as partnerships with the school and other community entities as well,” Hinson said.
The facility offers school-age childcare at Fairbank Elementary through the Latchkey program. Through Little Island, children may also learn and play at community facilities, attending the Fairbank Public Library for children’s programming and the Fairbank Aquatic Center.
Another wonder Hinson had was about ways to drive down costs on the regulatory side of child care by streamlining processes or paring down the administrative workload, specifically in the nutrition program which uses state and federal funds, she said.
“When you look at, for instance, all the documentation that goes along with that, are there places where we could trim time or make processes easier so that drives costs in a daycare facility?” Hinson mused.