Bill Klendworth had carpentry experience remodeling homes when hired at Best Way True Value Home Store in 2010, now Lumber Ridge Home Source and still independently owned in the True Value family, at 829 First Ave. SE.
Owners Kevin and Sandy Smith had just expanded the store.
“It was a challenge because the building half was new,” Klendworth said, motioning from the side-parking-lot-facing front door, toward the Rock Island Road/Hwy. 150 entrance.
“Every day, meeting people,” Klendworth said, kept the job interesting. There were always questions. “If I didn’t know, I had to go ask.”
“The most interesting part is the products, knowing what they all do and trying to help the customer on that,” Klendworth said.
The rest of the time, the lumber warehouse kept him busy storing, cutting and “getting it out for the customer.”
Eight years later, Bill was meeting and training a new owner.
“Kevin Smith has sold Best Way True Value Home Store to Sarah Scheel,” columnist Kaye Frazer noted in the Nov. 23, 2018, Oelwein Daily Register.
Scheel changed the business name to Lumber Ridge Home Source while keeping it an independently owned member of the True Value family.
“Honestly it’s been awesome working with him. It would have been a struggle without him from day one,” Scheel said.
“He kept me in line,” she said.
“It’s been a fun time working here with Sarah and rest of the employees,” Klendworth said.
“He’s been my right-hand man for the past five years,” Scheel said, then amended it, after noting that Bill was left-handed, “My left-handed right-hand man.”
The customers will miss him, too, judging from the traffic. More than 50 people stopped into the store Tuesday during his retirement party.
“Day by day,” is how Klendworth said he is planning to take retirement.
Klendworth’s honey-do list for his wife, Sue includes a gardening shed, which he termed a “she-shed.”
A member of the Fayette County Conservation Club in Oelwein, Klendworth said he will spend more time hunting and fishing, with some trips planned, using fishing bait he purchases from Lumber Ridge.
The store, meanwhile, is searching for full- and part-time help.
“It’ll be big shoes to fill, but we’re definitely looking,” Scheel said.