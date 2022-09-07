BRANDON — A Cedar Valley Nature Trail Family Bike Ride with Buchanan County Conservation will be Saturday, Sept. 24. It can be started between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., from the Cedar Valley Nature Trail Park and parking, at 601 Lime St., Brandon. Cycle 9 miles along a tree-lined crushed limestone former railway, now a trail, with only long gentle inclines and declines.
On arriving at the Urbana picnic shelter, VFW Post 8884 will be grilling from 11:30-2 p.m for a voluntary donation. Shuttle transit will be at Brandon at 10 a.m. Bring a phone or camera to participate in a family scavenger hunt.