A bill to make certain Iowa’s public universities’ sports teams take on each other at least once a season was introduced last week by Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia. The bill also would require the university to give preference to in-state colleges and universities when scheduling opponents
According to the explanation attached to the bill, it requires the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa:
• to schedule competitions against each other at least one time each year in each NCAA-sanctioned sport and that both institutions participate.
• to prioritize competitions against private in-state colleges and universities over competitions against out-of-state colleges and universities when making schedules or contractual obligations that affect schedules. The in-state institutions would need to compete in the same NCAA division, however.
The bill also says that when competing institutions are not in the same NCAA division or subdivision, the competition must take place at the athletic facility of the one in the higher division or subdivision.
The bill says it does not require the university to breach any existing contracts enacted prior to the effective date of the bill to comply with requirements of the bill.