In a rare bipartisan effort, a bill seeking to strengthen the National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI), co-sponsored by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, passed the Senate unanimously last Tuesday night. This legislation helps solidify a 2017 bill authorizing the NCFI, one also sponsored by Grassley and Feinstein.
“Digital forensics is becoming more critical than ever in uncovering evidence that can help solve crimes and bring perpetrators to justice,” said Grassley. “The improvement of technology helps law enforcement stay better connected, more organized and even more productive in solving crimes. Since 2008, more than 18,000 people have been trained at the National Computer Forensic Institute to do just that, and 68 percent of those have been trained in the last five years.”