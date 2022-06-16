The sign at Birdnow Motor Trade, 1440 S. Frederick Ave., is announcing the business’ 20th anniversary. Twenty years ago on June 17, 2002, Mark Birdnow purchased Keys Motor Company.
Jeremy Birdnow recalled the events that led up to that day.
“I was sitting in my office at our dealership in Jesup and my dad (Mark) came in and said, ‘I think I’ll buy Keys Motor Company. Think I’ll send you up there to run it.’ I knew Keys had been wanting to sell for a while, so buying it wasn’t a surprise,” Jeremy said. “But I was 21 years old at the time and being put in charge of a dealership was a surprise.”
Twenty years of running the Oelwein location may seem like a long time, but Jeremy knows it’s just the surface of a well-engineered plan his dad set in motion many years before 2002.
As a kid, Jeremy mowed the lawn at the family car dealership in Jesup. That was his start on the bottom rung of the “corporate ladder.” As he got a little older, he was promoted to washing cars and trucks. In high school, Jeremy worked in the body shop learning from skilled employees who took the time to ensure he knew how to do things the right way. He worked alongside the service- and parts-managers, noting every part of the vehicles he hoped to one day sell.
“I learned so much from people along the way — how to respect the skills of others and learn from watching and getting those hands-on experiences. That’s why today, I don’t ask any of my employees to do something that I couldn’t do or haven’t done, because I started from the ground up. I’ve changed oil, worked on motors, fixed fenders, cleaned cars and the shops, kept parts in order on the shelves, all those things and more,” he said.
The selling opportunity came along sooner than he expected when his dad hired him after his high school graduation because he needed a salesman. That was in 1997, but Jeremy knew post-high school education was in his future, so he sold cars part-time while attending Hawkeye Community College and University of Northern Iowa where he graduated in 2001.
“College was good for me, not only for the education, but in helping me to establish goals and then develop a path to reach them,” he said.
He had been full-time at the Jesup dealership for a year when his dad made the big announcement.
“Sometimes it seems like so long ago, other times it seems like yesterday. I can’t believe how much I’ve grown in the last 20 years,” he said.
While the Jesup dealership only sold Chevrolets, Birdnow Motor Trade in Oelwein sold all General Motors brands when he started there. In October 2004 they bought out Iowa Motors, a longtime Ford dealership downtown, and the following March, they brought the first new Fords onto the lot. Chrysler products were part of the dealership from January 2008 to October 2016.
Today, the Oelwein dealership offers a wide selection of new, used and certified pre-owned vehicles. Customers looking for a Chevrolet, Buick, Ford car, truck, SUV, new or used, can find it at Birdnow Motor Trade in Oelwein. Their complete car service center and repair shop services all makes and models of vehicles.
“It’s been more fun than anything,” Jeremy said of running the dealership. “I’ve learned so much from Dad. I’ve also been blessed and very fortunate to have great employees. I enjoy going to work every day.”
Jeremy hopes people stop out during their 20th anniversary “sell-ebration” because they may have just the deal you’re looking for.