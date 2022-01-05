The Birdnow Family of Dealerships in Oelwein and Monona wrapped up their Season of Giving Campaign Dec. 31, and completed the tally this week. This marked the third year of pledging meals to local food pantries and programs to raise awareness, food and funds for neighbors in need in Clayton and Fayette counties.
Jeremy Birdnow, who operates Birdnow Motor Trade in Oelwein expanded his portion of the project this year to include the mobile food truck from Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Community Kitchen Cupboard that is operated by the Oelwein Council of Churches. His brother Justin runs the Birdnow Chevrolet dealership in Monona and pledged meals to the Clayton County Food Shelf.
Jeremy was excited to share that they ended the Season of Giving with more than 10,000 meals for the food pantries.
“It’s amazing and, really, a little overwhelming that we were able to more than double the initial pledge of 4,000 meals,” Jeremy said. “We made the initial pledge before Thanksgiving in November and then promised to add 125 meals for every sale through the end of the year. It ended up being over 10,000 meals, along with more than 500 nonperishable items.”
“The cool part was people coming from everywhere and donating food. There were folks not even buying cars that donated. Employees donated and parts suppliers. Someone came in for an oil change, saw the pile of food around the tree and came back with a box full to add to the pile … it was amazing,” he said.
Jeremy related some facts he learned about food insecurity in the area. He said according to Feeding America statistics there are nearly 1,900 individuals in Clayton County and more than 2,000 in Fayette County that may not know where their next meal is coming from. That is what led him to wanting to make a difference by partnering with local food sources.
“It’s the kids, ages 18 and younger, that make up more than 50 percent of those numbers. Being a kid and not know where your next meal is coming from is so scary. They shouldn’t have to deal with that. That’s why this annual project is a big deal to me,” Jeremy said.
“The Birdnow dealerships are so thankful for the help from amazing customers who either purchased vehicles to help with the meal donation or the customers and employees that stepped up and brought in all the nonperishable food items. Those items went directly to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. We hope this will help make a happier new year for many in our community.”