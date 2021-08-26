Happy 2021-22 school year to students returning to classes! Motorists, please watch out for children who may be walking to and from school.
It was a super weekend in Oelwein! The Oelwein Area Historical Society reported the two-day event was a success. The Italian-American Heritage Day was also well attended. Sandwiches and pastries at Red Gate Park were sold out. The outdoor Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery was wonderful and the dinner at the American Legion hall was a perfect ending to a fantastic day!
What a wonderful surprise to see cousin Debbie Doyle and her daughter, Katie Namowicz and her daughters, Samantha, Madison and Kingsley, Ogden, at the I-A gathering at Red Gate Park. The visit was much too brief.
Youngest at the I-A celebration were Kate Marie and Grace Elizabeth, identical twin daughters of Kyle and Ashley Rosenstiel Kleman of Huxley. They were born June 22. Grandparents are Marti and Glenda Rosenstiel of Oelwein and John and Julie Kleman, Sumner.
Another young child at the park was the great-granddaughter of Jim and Sharon Greco Klink, Maynard. Hazleigh is the daughter of Mckenzie Klink and Nate Piero, Sumner, and granddaughter of James Jr. and Dana Klink, Maynard.
Began the week with a birthday bash at the Senior Dining Center in the Plaza honoring Gary Walrath on his 81st birthday. He and Josie provided breakfast burritos, apple pecan cinnamon rolls and a huge tray of assorted fruits. The group serenaded him with the birthday song.
Thanks to Pat H. and Rosie Casey for kindnesses. And to Jeff Gearhart for sharing copies of very old issues of the Oelwein Daily Register. Will share tidbits next week!
The storm Tuesday caused a lot of chaos! Loss of electrical power, telephone, internet, damage to buildings, uprooted trees, etc. Barbara and Jim, who have gone through seven hurricanes while living in Myrtle Beach, think Iowa thunderstorms are much worse. Jan and Tab, who moved here from Belmond, have had their share of “welcome home” with trees on the roof and car. Iowa storms can be like that, but, thankfully, all are safe.
Happy Aug. 29 birthday wishes to Annie Munson and happy 58th wedding anniversary wishes to Annie and Harry Sept. 1. Happy 37th wedding anniversary wishes Sept. 1 to daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Tab Sly. Belated Aug. 20 birthday wishes to John F. Miculinch who turned 80!
Tuesday marks the beginning of the ninth month of the year, September. Flower is the aster or morning glory and gemstone, sapphire. Sept. 4 is National Bacon Day. It is also Beard Day. Sunday, Sept. 5 is International Day of Charity and National Cheese Pizza Day. Monday, Sept. 6, will be Labor Day.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Kate Michels, Tim Reisner and all who have lost loved ones. Oelwein friends have learned of the death of former resident, Jimmie (Jim) Wheeler of Tiffin, West Branch. Jim, 83, died Aug. 18. He was the son of the late Roderick and Corrine Wheeler, Oelwein.
Have a beautiful week. Wear your masks if required. Stay safe.