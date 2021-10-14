Luncheon, bake sale, crafts and a garage sale … all-in one, a fall bazaar at Grace United Methodist Church, today, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
b-b-b
Hurrah! The new Dollar General is open!
b-b-b
Bouquets to the Oelwein McDonald’s that has been serving free breakfasts to teachers all of this week. What a nice treat and way to start the day for our educators! Some early mornings the drive-through lines were quite long.
b-b-b
Age is just a number. Just check out William Shatner, a member of the “Star Trek” cast, a popular television show. On Wednesday, at 90, he made his real ride into space with three other space enthusiasts.
b-b-b
Today is Boss’s Day, so hats off to all those wonderful bosses!
b-b-b
Sunday, Oct. 17, is National Pasta Day and next Friday, Oct. 22, will be National Nut Day, the eating kind. Reminds me of gathering hickory nuts at, where else?, Hickory Grove, when Mike and Barb Darland, were the owners. Nellie and Tony Grasso have shared bags of hickory nuts over the years and Norma Stewart, walnut meats.
b-b-b
And writing about Norma reminds me that she and Ricky Johnson have spent hours cleaning the floor in the Senior Dining Center room at the Community Plaza. It looks great! From your friends at the Center, thank you, Norma and Rick!
b-b-b
It’s always great to see friends at the Senior Dining Center. This past week, a former regular attendee, Lila Grummit was there. She was accompanied by her nephew, Harvey Richards. We used to see Harvey and his wife Sue at the Knights of Columbus Wednesday night meals. It was great to see them both!
b-b-b
Friends of Lyonel Watkins, a former resident and retired Baptist minister, have learned that he has been hospitalized in Faribault, Minn. Cards may be sent to him at the home address: 165 24th Place, Apt.119, Owatonna, Minn., 55060. He and Peggy were Dining Center friends. Sunday afternoon enjoyed a telephone visit with Jeanine and Al Kraayenbrink of Dallas Center, also SDC friends. Jeanie had a fall about six weeks ago but is recuperating satisfactorily. They send regards to former SDC friends.
b-b-b
Thanks to our “over 90” SDC friend, Helen Hillman, for her fantastic useful scrubbers! Hitting the 90-year mark this month are SDC friends Kathy Karsten and Everett Gunderson. Over 90 celebrants are Kay Troupe and Merlin Goedken. Cheers, friends! Happy 90th birthday wishes Oct. 21 to Norma Kappmeyer, also a former SDC friend. Happy Oct. 17 birthday greetings to niece Pamela Ohrt.
b-b-b
Classmate Lee Edwards, Fountain Valley, Calif., sends greetings and recalls that his late father, James F. Edwards, picked up a turtle on his way to California in 1970. He writes, “My turtle hasn’t shown signs of starting his/her yearly hibernation. When it does it will be lights out for at least three months. The turtle knows me well and stops when I say “Mertie, I’ve got some lettuce for you.” Lee guesses the turtle would weigh about 10 pounds. (Deb Downs, a former ODR co-worker, also has a turtle, Winona, almost 30 years old, that predicts the season changes.)
b-b-b
A reminder, this is Fire Prevention Month. Have you checked the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms?
b-b-b
Enjoyed watching a favorite old award-wining movie, “How Green Was My Valley,” the other night. No commercials. It was filmed in the early 40s and starred Donald Crisp, Sara Allgood, Walter Pidgeon, Maureen O’Hara, Barry Fitzgerald and Roddy McDowell. The movie was about a Welsh family and coal mining. The late Shirley Ziegler liked that movie, too.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Doug Ohl and Lee Blunt and all who have lost loved ones. Both Julie Ohl and Betty Blunt are former sorority sisters.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Please wear your mask when requested.
b-b-b
P.S. Thanks to Sharon Carnicle for correcting me … the Halloween decoration location was wrong, it should have been 6th Ave. not 7th Ave.; Mary Seegers, sorry I missed National Clergy Day; and Anthony Ricchio, for being a good neighbor. (Do check fall and Halloween décor throughout town.)