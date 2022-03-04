Pray for peace in Ukraine and the safety of the residents.
Church Women United with gather for World Day of Prayer today, March 4, at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. All women of the community are invited to attend.
Oelwein American Legion Post No. 9 will host a fish fry tonight, March 4, dine in at the post or carryout. Serving will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu will include hush puppies, coleslaw, corn and dinner roll, all for a freewill offering.
“Dancing Dream,” a tribute to ABBA, the pop group from Sweden, will be featured at the Williams Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Promises to be a great night of entertainment. The last program of the season, “˙Highwaymen Live,” will be April 9. It will be a musical tribute to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash.
Mother Nature has been pretty good so far. The temperature the past several days has been perfect for Iowans! Parks and car washes were favorite outdoor sites last Sunday.
Belated happy 60th wedding anniversary wishes March 3 to Marlene and Enoch Fratzke. Belated birthday wishes Feb. 17 to Nancy Myott.
Happy March 7 birthday to Chuck Geilenfeld. Happy birthday wishes March 12 to Marti Rosenstiel, Teresa Miculinich, and Barb Wegner; March 13, Deacon Jim Patera; and March 14, Josie Walrath.
Was shocked and saddened by the death of two dear friends, Eileen Roberts Christensen, Thursday, Feb. 24, and Dorothy McInnis Rohrick, Feb. 25. Met Eileen in high school and Dorothy was a friend from Parkside Grade School. Dorothy and her twin, Delores, and twins Braulic and Rupert Caballero and LaVern and Marion Vargason, were classmates through high school. Rupert Caballero continues to make his home in Waukon and Arizona. Sympathy to the Christensen and Rohrick families and that of Jerry Plaster and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Pray for peace in the world. Wear a mask where required.