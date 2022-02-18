Are you ready for “Rugged Pro Wrestling” scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Oelwein High School gymnasium? The event, featuring local wrestling star, Adam Love, will begin at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc. is sponsoring the program as well as “Shopping Dash” set for 6:55 a.m. next Saturday, Feb. 26, at Dollar Fresh HyVee. Tickets for the Shopping Dash drawing can be purchased at O-Town Discounts & More or Dollar Fresh.
Presidents’ Day will be observed Monday, Feb. 21, celebrating the birthdays of the first president, George Washington, which is Feb. 22, and the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, on Feb. 12. Many residents have fond memories of the annual Washington birthday dinners served by the men of Grace United Methodist Church and the delicious cherry pies made by the women of the church. I also recall chili dinners served by Christ United Presbyterian Women during the winter months. And I always remember the Groundhog Day parades instituted by the late Dick Shirk, Harry Young, L.A. Warren, and other Oelwein business leaders. Those events took the drab out of the cold winter days.
Today is National Drink Wine Day. Sunday, Feb. 20, will be National Love Your Pet Day and Tuesday, Feb. 22, will be National Margarita Day. The Winter Olympics come to a close Sunday, Feb. 20.
Belated birthday wishes Feb. 15 to Erin Perry, and happy Feb. 22 greetings to Jim Buhr.
Thanks to Edith and Lynn at the Senior Dining Center in the Plaza for the lovely Valentine settings for the breakfast and lunch groups Monday! Joan Ford was honored for her Feb. 12 birthday at both events. She was presented with gifts, cards and a birthday cupcake and lighted candle in the morning. Valentine treats were courtesy of the honoree, Dr. John Weber and Josie Walrath.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Alvina Grundmeyer, Pat Buenger, Betty Emery, Wanda Schlein, Frances Orris, Howard Klatt and Clarence (Hap) Salow and all who have lost loved ones. Alvina will be remembered as “the early force behind the Sacred Heart garage sales.” Betty was involved in Girl Scouts when I was neighborhood chairman. (She and Marybeth Jaggard have been longtime Girl Scouts as leaders, trainers and officers on local, state and national levels.) Hap, who lived in Earlville, was the stepfather of son-in-law, Tab Sly, and of former resident, Cindy Sly Fox, Florida.
Often heard … “We are born and then we die,” “Death is inevitable,” “That’s life.” Death is many things and something we all face in our lifetime. Death these days is a “Celebration of Life.” We honor the deceased with dignity and respect and sometimes, a little “jocularity,” a word Father Mulcahy used in the television show, “M.A.S.H.” When you visit a cemetery, look around and check the epitaphs on the markers. You might be surprised. A gravestone in Floyd County has the etching, “Cremated and tossed to the sea by an uncaring third wife.” The deceased had the same name as a high school friend but was definitely much, much older. Visitors to Woodlawn Cemetery may be surprised to see the marker chosen by good and much alive friend, Donald “Jake” Blitsch.
Have a beautiful week. Wear your mask where required. Stay safe.