It’s fish fry supper time at the Oelwein American Legion hall from 4:30-6:30 today. Good fish and all the trimmings for a freewill offering.
And writing about the Legion, members are pleased with the response to “Save the Jet” project … the jet is located near the entrance of City Park. Donations have been received for repainting, but extra cash would help with some additional “enhancement.” Donations of any size are welcome and may be dropped off at the Legion or mailed to Legion Jet Project, 101 First Ave. S.W., Oelwein, Iowa 50662. Legion members continue to work on other projects … memorial bricks in honor of loved ones, living or deceased, are still being installed in Veterans Park and the sale of American flags, pole and installation, for $150, a project of the Sons of the Legion, continue.
Today is Good Friday, a day when Christians observe the passion and suffering of Jesus’ death on the Cross.
Many gardeners will plant potatoes today. According to information from the internet, when potatoes from Europe began arriving in the 1600s, people thought they were evil because of the eyes the potatoes had developed, so they buried them. Wonder if gardener friends Duane Brandt and Dieter Erdelt still plant potatoes on Good Friday?
Happy birthday Saturday, April 16, to Ellen Gaffney; April 18, Teresa Harrington Pleggenkuhle and Diane King; April 19, Virginia Roete and Loretta Treptow; April 20, Michele Hurst; and April 28, Jolissa Ohrt Corbett. Happy anniversary April 16 to Jeff and Jeannie. Happy 58th wedding anniversary wishes April 18 to Bob and Rose Napoli Newton; and April 21 anniversary wishes to Rick and Jolissa Ohrt Corbett.
Bouquets to Doug McFarlane who has retired as the director of the Williams Center for the Arts after 21 years! There have been many wonderful programs over the years and the schedule for next year sounds terrific, too. Congratulations to the new co-directors, Sandie Graf and Linda Murphy. They make a great team!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of John Youngblut, a former Oelwein school principal, and to others who have lost loved ones.
Enjoyed a brief visit from niece Suzanne Crowley, her daughter, Katie, and Katie’s three, Georgette, Francesca and Josephine, Des Moines the other afternoon.
Had a wonderful telephone chat with classmate Richard Chado, Upland, Calif., this week. Dick is up and at ‘em after several surgical procedures. He has cut back on roller skating, though.
Pray for world peace.
A blessed Easter to you and yours.