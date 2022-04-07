Where does time go? It seems like it was just yesterday and here it is another weekend!
Oelwein area youngsters will be hunting for Easter baskets Saturday morning. And this weekend, churches will be observing Palm Sunday. April 17 will be Easter Sunday.
“The Highwaymen” will entertain with the music of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, at the Williams Center for the Arts, Saturday, April 9. Reserved seating for the 2022-2023 performances will be available that evening.
Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 members will be hosting a fish fry Friday, April 15, serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out for free will offering.
God bless dear neighbor Anthony Ricchio for the delicious pasta and rib carryout dinner the other evening. Blessings, too, to Deb Albert for a special order.
Met great-great nephew, Finnan Dane Rechkemmer when he and his parents, Chad and Jorianne Ohrt Rechkemmer, stopped by the house. He didn’t wake up all the time I held him.
Finnan was born March 21 at 12:30 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, seven ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Duane and Pamela Ohrt and Mark and Jenny Rechkemmer. Anne Strawn is the baby’s great grandmother.
Happy first birthday April 14 to Lincoln Grant Corbett, Freeport, Ill.
Sunday will be National Sibling’s Day. April 11 is National Pet Day; April 12, National Grilled Cheese Day; International Day of Pink is April 14. Thursday, April 14, will be Holy Thursday; and April 15 will be Good Friday.
Was thinking about classmate Alice Horecka Deyo, Blairsville, Ga., the other afternoon. Hadn’t heard from her for a few months. But guess what? The phone rang and it was Alice! She’s had a couple rough months. Her daughter, Debbie, 66, died in January and then Alice had Covid and was very ill. Thank God she is doing much better.
Oelwein relatives and friends were saddened to learn of the deaths of two former residents, Patty Kay Kirby Webber and Janice Stokesberry Beerman. Patricia Kathleen Kirby Webber, 87, died March 26 at her home in Waterloo. Her funeral was April 1. Janice Beerman died March 30. Her funeral will be April 16 in Marcus. She was the sister of Judy Stokesberry.
It was a shock to read about the tragic logging accident which claimed the life of Daniel Yoder, husband of Gloria, who writes a weekly Amish Cook column in the Oelwein Daily Register. Had just read about the wonderful time they had hosting a traditional Amish wedding for a relative.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Pray for peace in the world. Hug your loved ones. Have a beautiful week.