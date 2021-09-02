Happy Labor Day! Remember no mail delivery that day and many businesses will be closed for the holiday.
The annual Sacred Heart parish ice cream social is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, baked beans, homemade pies, ice cream sundaes, lemonade, cookies and bars will be available for a free will donation. The event will be held in the Sacred Heart gymnasium and is open to the public. Drive thru and carryouts will be available.
Sept. 6 is Read a Book Day; National Beer Lovers Day is Sept. 7 and International Literacy Day is observed Sept. 8.
Lora Saunders presented an interesting program on “Picnics” at the Tuesday night meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society. She displayed an old-fashioned wooden picnic basket which had been made by her Grandfather Kuhns and picnic utensils and memorabilia. Members shared memories of picnics in backyards, parks, etc., as well as favorite foods with watermelon, hot dogs and roasted marshmallows topping the list.
Bouquets to Marybeth Jaggard who was honored and presented with the prestigious Jag award at the United Way event at the Plaza Wednesday night. The award (traditional red socks, begun in memory of her late husband, Dr. Robert S. Jaggard) recognizes residents for their work with United Way and the community. Paul Schmitz made the presentation.
When you see several handsome young men having dinner, you get inquisitive. I learned that Bruce Sperry, a former Oelwein resident and graduate of Oelwein High School, now of Florida, organized a mini reunion of former classmates for a memorial tribute to the late Terry Stevens, an Oelwein High School teacher and coach. Craig McIntosh, Eau Claire, Wis., Jeff Gearhart, Larry Woods and Bill Adams were with Bruce. Craig was also visiting his mother, Marian (Mary Mc) McIntosh.
Wasn’t that a terrific picture of the Nicolay “kids” in Wednesday’s paper? Nine of the 11 children of the late Lu and Charles Nicolay met in Des Moines and attended a golf tourney started by their father. (Bill and Bob Nicolay are deceased.) The photo shows the nine holding T-shirts with grade school photos, hanging on a make-believe clothesline.
Summer storms are doing a number on trees in our town and surrounding communities as well as farm crops. We are grateful we have no hurricanes, or wild fire or serious flooding.
Hadn’t seen cousin Mary Jo Nabholz Krecji, who lives in Chesterfield, Mo., for some time so it was super to see her and husband Pete when we were dinner guests of Norman and Gretchen at the Nabholz farm in West Union last Sunday. And a bonus surprise was to see little cousin Cindy Krecji Jones of Fort Mill, South Carolina. And we got to celebrate Pete’s 74th birthday and his granddaughter, Hayley Jones’ 25th birthday, via face time. We sang the birthday song to both.
The annual Italian-American Heritage celebration is still getting rave reviews, especially for the sandwiches at Red Gate Park and the dinner at the American Legion hall. Marti Stasi prepared the lasagna; Tim Fogle was responsible for meatballs and cheesecakes; Donna DeBartolo, braciole and ravioli; Lisa Knudson, Chelan, Wash., pasta Alfredo; Teresa Buckman and Beth Pirillo, salads; Mary Cay Kembel, cannoli and Italian cream horns; Tim Buckman, pork roast; and Teresa Buckman and Anthony Ricchio, beverages. Table decorations and door prizes were by Donna DeBartolo, Chloe Kembel, Mary Cay Kembel and Lisa Knudson. Donna, Lisa, and and Vicki Reineke made the Italian goodies sold at the park. Marti and Glenda Rosenstiel, Helen DeBartolo, Holly and Richard DeBartolo and Leah DeBartolo were on the cleanup committee.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Forrest Converse, Don “Tiny” Weigel, husband of ODR publisher Deb Weigel, and Cheryl Derr. Cheryl was the daughter of Annamae Michels, a former cook at the Senior Dining Center in the Plaza.
Have a beautiful week! Remember to carry a mask, many places require them.