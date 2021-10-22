Happy Oct. 23 birthday wishes to the Rev. Ray Atwood, pastor at Sacred Heart Church, Oelwein.
Happy 65th wedding anniversary wishes Tuesday, Oct. 26, to Delores and Duane Brandt, and anniversary wishes Oct. 29 to Ricky and Marcia Johnson, Senior Dining Center participants. The group sang belated “Happy Birthday” to Everett Gunderson Monday. His birthday was Oct. 17. Thanks to Teresa M. and Millie J. for the home-baked goodies for the coffee group.
Happy 20th wedding anniversary wishes to Becky and Steve Koch who noted that special occasion on the 20th. Happy 90th birthday to Norma Kappmeyer who celebrated that milestone Oct. 21.
Early Oct. 31st birthday wishes to Marion Link who will be 100, and to Nellie Grasso, a few years younger!
Oct. 26 is National Pumpkin Day and Oct. 27 is Black Cat Day. Chocolate Day is Oct. 28 and National Cat Day, Oct. 29, and Candy Corn Day is Oct. 30. Don’t you wonder who makes up all these special days?
Final day of the Oelwein Farmers Market will be today, Oct. 22, from 8-11 a.m. Hootenanny goes on from 6-9 p.m. at the Coliseum on Fridays.
Remember, Sunday, Oct. 24, if calling any 319 or 515 telephone numbers, you must dial 1-the area code and the full number. Calls will not be completed unless otherwise. Just more numbers to remember!
The Oelwein Fire Department reminds citizens that open burning dates are from Oct. 22 to Nov. 27.
Remember school board and city elections are coming up Nov. 2. Check the information and ballot in the Thursday, Oct. 14, Oelwein Daily Register.
With Julie Williams in charge, Oelwein High School drama students will present “The Music Man” on Nov. 5 and 6.
What a nice surprise! Had a telephone call from Dorothy Fauser, formerly of Elgin, now of West Union, the other afternoon. We reminisced about the “good old days” at Fauser reunions, class reunion gatherings, pool parties, etc. Ah, those were the days!
Keep the sick, the shut -ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Joyce Amber, Larry Lundry, Ruth Shepherd, Bill Borland and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear your mask.
P.S. Personal to T and J H., thank you for your very kind note!