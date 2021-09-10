Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 11, marks the 20th anniversary of that horrific day when hijackers crashed two planes into the World Trade Center in New York, the third into the Pentagon and the fourth in a field in Shanksville, Pa. Close to 3,000 lives were lost that day and just Wednesday, it was reported that after this long time, several remains from that tragedy had been identified. Pray that our country remains safe.
Happy third anniversary Saturday for of Ma and Pa’s Café which is owned by Joanna and Charles Howell. Happy 33rd wedding anniversary wishes to Elodia and Don Etringer, Fairbank, also on Saturday. Happy 71st wedding anniversary wishes to Anna Mae and Paul Ryan, Sept. 19.
Belated Sept. 2 birthday wishes to Alvina Grundmeyer and Sept. 3, Emily Pirillo Cowdrick, Lilburn, Ga., and belated anniversary wishes Sept. 5 to Pat and John McBride.
Happy Sept. 11 birthday wishes to Richard (Dick) Fridley, former ODR sports editor, now with the Hampton Chronical; Sept.14 birthday wishes to great-nephew Addison Swaab, and 60th birthday wishes that day to Tim O’Loughlin. Birthday greetings Sept. 16 Norma Stewart and Sept. 17, Charlie Hutchison, Prairie duChien.
Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 12. Constitution Day is Sept. 17.
Congratulations to City Laundering Company for 115 years in business! I remember when the firm was located on First Ave. S.E., almost behind the Oelwein Daily Register when the ODR building was on East Charles. I had the privilege of knowing Herb, Gerald and Roger Wetlaufer, all presidents of the company. President Colin is the son of the late Roger who was a year behind me in school. (Roger was stationed in Japan when he and my late husband, Jim, when they were in the United States Navy.)
Kudos to Bob Hamilton and Jon Latham on the great job of cleaning the Catholic cemetery on Fourth Street Southwest and for the new chain link fence. It looks great!
And writing about a cemetery, I saw a flock of wild turkeys in Woodlawn the other day. They were heading to the Conservation Club.
This little verse came from a friend named Margaret Carroll of Kenmore, Wash.
Recipe for Preserving Children
Take 1 grassy field
½ dozen children
3 dogs
A pinch of brook and some pebbles
Mix children and dogs and put them in the field,
Stirring constantly.
Pour brook over pebbles
Sprinkle field with flowers
Spread over all a deep blue sky and bake in a hot sun
When brown, remove children and set to cool in a bathtub!
Margaret is the widow of Walter Carroll, whom Jim met while in the Navy. Margaret and Walt stopped in Oelwein to see us when they made a visit to her family in Wisconsin in the early 1950s. Margaret and I have been pen pals since then, over 60 years! We exchange Christmas cards and an occasional note.
I pondered how many Margarets I have known… Margaret Damge, Margaret Cook, Margaret Maddigan, Margaret Trocino, Margaret Mariner (whose husband was a local dentist) and others that don’t come to mind at the moment. The late Margaret Platt Gonzales was a classmate.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Daryl Potter and James Shields and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week! To mask or not to mask … it’s your call unless required.