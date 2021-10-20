Beginning Nov. 1 and running through the end of the month, deputies and sheriff’s office employees will be sporting a new look to support a local worthy cause. In observance of the No-Shave November movement seen across the nation, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will allow employees to “violate” policy and go neatly trimmed, but unshaven for the month to raise money for the Beyond Pink TEAM.
“Every November, our office looks forward to going unshaven, wearing blue jeans and doing other somewhat unorthodox things around the office that allow us to raise money for worthy causes in the community.
This year, our staff has chosen to support a program that continues to give back to the Cedar Valley through financial support, advocacy and education and that is the Beyond Pink TEAM.” says Sheriff Tony Thompson. “We are so proud of their efforts to assist people impacted by breast cancer. Clearly, this non-profit works their tail off to ensure that quality care is made available for all, and we are honored to be able to help them with that effort just a bit.”