On what was already a warm Wednesday evening, Oelwein’s American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 held its annual Flag Day flag retirement ceremony, during which an estimated 500 to 600 U.S. flags were burned, in accordance with established flag etiquette. “We’ve got little ones, and we’ve got big ones,” said Duane Larson, who currently serves the post as a member of its Honor Guard, in describing the variety of standards gathered. “It could be 700, with all the little ones.”
The voluminous number of flags needing disposal reflected a year-long collection effort, as Post 9 gathers unwanted, old and tattered flags in a number of different ways, Larson explained. “We’ve got a mailbox out here on one side of the building,” he indicated, in reference to the Post’s 1st St. S.W. location. “People will drop them in that. People can also give them to us, and Ace Hardware has a box you can put them in when you first walk in.”
A major impetus for Post 9 members to conduct the annual observance is intimately tied to their former service and the related desire to see the nation’s foremost symbol treated respectfully, even after it may become unsuited for display.
“We don’t like to see them in the garbage,” Larson said, matter-of-factly. “It’s bad looking, especially after serving your country.”
While they occasionally find a pristine or barely used example — “every once in a while,” Larson observed, “we find a good one” — most of the flags donated are in a deteriorating condition through age and use, Larson explained. “They get the hems tore out of them,” he added, noting, however, that some in the latter category can be repaired for the Post’s later use.
In igniting the flags, which were gathered in piles on nearby tables waiting to be, in turn, tossed on the flame-resistant frame which held them as they were destroyed, Post 9 members typically use lighter fluid to get the mass burning, while utilizing a fusee, an item similar to “a big match,” Ron Luckeroth explained, to start the blaze.
“Once it gets going, it gets really hot,” Luckeroth added, of the fire, which he was assigned to start on Wednesday. “That’s why I brought an old fire coat I had.”
“That gets pretty warm,” echoed Larson.
Once the flags had been prepared, meanwhile, Larson began the ceremony by speaking briefly about Flag Day’s history, mentioning both President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation identifying June 14 as such, and that, in 1949, “the U.S. Congress permanently established the date.” Following his comments, those gathered joined together in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, before Larson offered a prelude to the retirement, itself.
“Comrades: we have presented here the flags of our country,” he reported. “Those flags have been inspected and judged as unserviceable. We will now retire the flag in the proper, etiquette way. Let its place be taken by the bright, new flag, of the same size and kind.”
Before the ceremony concluded, Larson also offered thanks on behalf of those gathered for the nation’s glorious banner, as well as for its deep and resounding meaning.
“We thank you for our country and for its flag and for the liberty for which it stands. To a clean and purifying flame, we commit these flags,” Larson noted, in leading the assembly in prayer. “May your holy light spread over us and bring our hearts renewed devotion to God and country.”