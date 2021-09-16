MAYNARD — West Central Homecoming 2021, themed “West Central’s got game,” will begin Sunday with powderpuff football on the football field beginning at 5 p.m. and boys volleyball in the Klinge Gym to follow. The homecoming king and queen will be announced after the Sunday games with a jersey auction to follow.
On Homecoming football game day Friday, Sept. 24, festivities will begin with the parade at 1:15 p.m. with pep rally to follow. At 7 p.m., the Blue Devils will host the Meskwaki Settlement Warriors.
Dress-up days follow:
Monday is Memory / "Twin Day.”
Tuesday is Battleship "Color Day" — Seniors: Purple, Juniors: Black, Sophomores: Green, Freshmen: Pink, Middle School: Orange, Elementary: Yellow; Staff: Red.
Wednesday is Scrabble Day. Dress up as something matching the first letter of your name, or dress as the first letter of your name and spell words with others.
Thursday is Life Day. Dress as your future career.
Friday is Spirit Day — Blue Devil Pride. Wear school colors.
Signup and guest registration was being taken for a homecoming dance, due on Tuesday, Sept. 21. For updates, follow West Central Community Schools on Facebook.