As part of a larger $150,800 refresh of the Oelwein Middle School Auditorium which the Oelwein School Board approved Monday, they accepted new seating for the venue at the low bid. The low bid, $89,602, will replace the seats with some from Irwin Seating through the H2I Group in Cedar Falls, formerly Iowa Direct Equipment/Haldeman Homme.
“All the bids except for the chairs are under the threshold requiring the board to approve,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. These included:
Tech and audio — new speakers, projector and electric projector screen, at $25,000.
Ceiling — new acoustical ceiling grid and tile in “black theatre” style from the stage to back of the room from G and R Construction of Cedar Falls, at $15,800.
Flooring — carpet removal, sealing of concrete and putting carpet runners in the aisles, plus a new plywood stage floor and flat black paint, at $15,000.
Painting — the walls and ceiling above the stage at $5,000.
In discussing the five-year construction plan at the Sept. 20 School Board meeting, Ehn proposed that funds for moving the Ag Center to the Regional Tech Center might be better spent on something else like renovating the Middle School Auditorium. Ehn mentioned at the referenced fall board meeting getting the idea to potentially update the seats and the auditorium after an area congresswoman spoke there last spring. The Ag Center and test plot potential land swap with the city was discussed at the Dec. 21, 2020, meeting.
“If you recall back in … September … when we went through the fiscal year SAVE budget, and kind of outlined where we were talking about, we had budgeted $75,000, for the Middle School Auditorium, and another $75,000 for the ag classroom to move up into the RTC; that’s not going to happen this fiscal year,” Ehn said. “I think that could be put into a better (use) rehabbing the Middle School Auditorium.
“In the great scope of things it’s not a huge chunk of change, but one of the projects I’m really, really excited about considering how much time we spend in there is the dreadful, dreadful auditorium,” Ehn said.
“Super excited about this,” Ehn said.
“The only approval I actually need is, we have two chair bids,” Ehn said.
“It has lumbar support, it’s a little higher-back,” Ehn said, describing a sample chair in the boardroom occupied by board member-elect Erica Bushaw (who was sworn-in later). “It’s about $7,000-8,000 more for the entire package to put the better chairs in versus the other chairs.”
Ehn told board member Bob Kalb he believed the warranty was two years.
“This H2I is pretty much our main supplier for basketball games, bleachers, those kind of things,” Ehn said. “Used to be Iowa (Direct Equipment) in Cedar Falls. “They did the entire Sacred Heart,” Ehn said.
Last year, the Oelwein School Board remodeled the Sacred Heart Gym, after the Catholic school closed and the public school district secured a lease there.
“Other than the floor, they did all the bleachers, all the basketball hoops, everything,” Ehn said. “They’re top quality.”
The board approved 6-0 the Oelwein Middle School Auditorium Renovation bids as presented on a motion by member Bob Bouska.