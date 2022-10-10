At an October 5 work session, the North Fayette Valley Community School District Board of Education heard a proposal from Supt. Joe Griffith to close the district’s elementary school building in Fayette.
According to the minutes of the meeting, among the challenges such a closure would solve are class-size imbalances, as well as those related to “facilities, budget, transportation and education of students.”
In the case of the Fayette closure, among the options presented was the possibility of moving all K-3 students to the elementary school in West Union and all 4-5 students to Valley Elementary (4-5 option) or having K-3 at each remaining elementary school with 4-5 at the Valley elementary site (grade alike option).
More generally, the closure of Fayette Elementary would “allow the district to support the number of classrooms aligned with our student numbers, reduce the number of facilities to upgrade, and remove the most inefficient building from use,” the minutes report.
From a budgetary perspective, the closing “would save approximately $107,000 annually,” a number that, due to new transportation costs, would decrease to $64,000 under one of the options suggested and to $99,000 under another. Despite these transportation costs, it was reported that “the budget will see a decrease in utility expenses, a reduction in staffing needs, maintenance funds will be spread over fewer buildings, as well as staffing and program efficiency.”
Regarding transportation, the closure would require the addition of shuttles to move Fayette-area students to the Valley and West Union elementary buildings, with the grade alike option expected to cost $43,000 and the 4-5 option $8,000. It is anticipated that regular routes will not be altered.
Elsewhere, it was reported that the suggested timeline for these changes to go into effect was the 2023-2024 academic year.
In examining these possibilities, the board also noted that the issue remains an ongoing discussion, one about which they will seek input from both staff and patrons via future public meetings and surveys. No action was taken during last Wednesday’s work session.