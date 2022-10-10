Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

At an October 5 work session, the North Fayette Valley Community School District Board of Education heard a proposal from Supt. Joe Griffith to close the district’s elementary school building in Fayette.

According to the minutes of the meeting, among the challenges such a closure would solve are class-size imbalances, as well as those related to “facilities, budget, transportation and education of students.”

