WEST UNION — Last week, the Fayette County Board of Health heard concerns from Public Health Coordinator Jessica Wegner about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision not to sign another emergency response declaration in regards to the COVID -19 pandemic.
At the Board of Health regular meeting, Friday, Feb. 4, Wegner told the Board members that the current declaration expires on Feb. 15.
“We had our highest month ever (for reported cases of Covid -19) last month,” Wegner pointed out with concern, saying there was a reported 670 cases and that that number doesn’t cover the people who tested themselves at home. She said it will also mean a change in funding methods and that funds will now go through Emergency Management.
“Long-term care won’t have to report outbreaks. The data becomes less and less reliable,” she reported, but added that free saliva test kits for Covid -19 will still be provided through Public Health.
She also reported that through private funding, a plan is being formulated to provide transportation to mental health appointments. It will be for anywhere in the county, or outside the county if that is where the service is provided and needed. The program will go through the EARL transportation system.
“A barrier in providing mental health services has been transportation,” Wegner related. It is illegal for hospitals to provide direct transportation because that could be considered enticing patients to use their services.
Transportation to vaccine providers is also being developed, Wegner reported and she said there will be more information on these programs being mailed out to county residents in a week or two.
The topic of RAGBRAI was brought up since it is coming across Fayette County this year, making an overnight stop in West Union. “This can be a public health nightmare,” Wegner said, referring to the many extra precautions that have to be taken, especially when it comes to food inspections and the transporting of food.
She reported that training for storm and tornado events will be coming up soon and she hopes to see how that can be adapted to scenarios involving a large number of people. “We’d like to know how some of it will work with that many people coming in,” she said.
Public Health Administrator Jamie Hoey reported that a health medical team was going to be formed and they will be studying action reports that were compiled in 2005, the last time RAGBRAI made an overnight stop in West Union.
TELLIN ASK FOR IN-PERSON MEETING ATTENDANCE
Board member Jeanine Tellin made a request that members start being required to attend meetings in person and move away from ZOOM or phone-in meetings.
“I think we need to move beyond the comfortable. I think we’ve gotten lax,” Tellin said.
“I’m not sure we have to require it. We could just ask that if they have a special request that they give us 24 to 48-hour notice,” Wegner said.
No further action was taken.