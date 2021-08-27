The actions of a Fayette County Board of Health member in July 2020 are the focus of an effort at the Board of Supervisors level to unseat him.
The membership of Dr. Anthony Leo, who has been on the Board of Health since 1992, is again on the Board of Supervisors’ Monday agenda. The supervisors’ regular weekly meeting will begin at 9 a.m., in the county courthouse in West Union.
The Board of Health on Friday announced it will have a special meeting on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Boeke-Freed Room 2 at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union. The board will consider a resolution opposing the removal of Leo from the Board of Health by the Board of Supervisors.
At the supervisors meeting on Monday, Leo is scheduled to make a public comment at 9:15 a.m., according to the agenda announced Friday.
Then at 9:30 a.m., the supervisors have scheduled “Consideration of and possible action on removal from Fayette County Board of Health of Dr. Anthony Leo under Iowa Code Section 331.321(3) – related only to July, 2020 conduct as a Member of the Fayette County Board of Health (and not as County Medical Examiner) — with possible closed session.”
The supervisors have not publicly commented on why this is being considered.
Leo and Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin are both members of the Board of Health and in July 2020 were at odds over COVID-19 policy. At the time, the Fayette County Fair Board sought Board of Health support for its COVID-19 mitigation plans as it was going forward with the fair.
The Board of Health had no authority to force cancellation of the fair.
The Board of Health voted 3-1 in favor of a motion by Tellin at its July 12 meeting to support the fair’s mitigation plan. Leo voted against it.
Another Board of Health meeting was called July 15. At it, the board voted 3-1 to publish a statement saying “The Fayette County Board of Health does NOT support: Mass public or private gatherings regardless of mitigation plans as six feet of social distancing is unable to be accomplished.”
Leo was in favor of it. Tellin voted against.
A discussion about the position statement was reported in the minutes. Tellin said she didn’t think the board needed to take a stand and should just educate. “We do not support” is not in the board’s mission statement, she said.
Leo said the board had a responsibility to advise the public that mass gatherings are not recommended and that the position statement was not singling out the fair. He also said this was the biggest decision the board would ever have to face.
“I support the fair 100%, but I cannot support the fair in the face of a spike in a global pandemic when we have almost the oldest per-capita population in the state living in Fayette County,” the minutes quote Leo. “I can’t do it. I can’t sleep with that one.”
Also noted in the meeting minutes was that the county’s Public Heath “Command Center staff” recommended the board not support any mass gatherings, and an agent for the carrier of the fair’s liability insurance, Katherine Whitsett of Woodard Insurance, called Public Health Administrator Julie Creery to ask about the Board of Health’s position on the fair.
Later in the discussion Tellin “still questioned why we must state we do not support; we could just say we recommend vs. taking a stand on it,” the minutes say.
The position statement was issued July 16.
After the statement was issued, Leo authored two opinion pieces advising against mass gatherings. They were published in the Daily Register on July 18 and 20.
At a July 17 meeting of the Board of Health, Leo reported that the COVID-19 pandemic was getting worse in Iowa. Minutes also say the Iowa Department of Public Health determined the Fair Board’s mitigation plans were insufficient.
The Fayette County Fair Board worked with the state to make its plan acceptable and the fair went forward.
Monday’s supervisors meeting agenda also includes an update by the county engineer and voting on a 12-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Big Rock Country Club.