Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal from the University of Northern Iowa to proceed with the planning, development and implementation of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on Thursday. UNI President Mark Nook said a fall 2024 launch is anticipated, with campus leadership developing the appropriate programming and curriculum.

“Based on figures from the Iowa Board of Nursing, nearly 80% of employers in the state indicate that it is difficult or very difficult to recruit nurses,” Nook said. “Finding qualified health care professionals is becoming exceedingly challenging, particularly in rural areas and in long-term care facilities.

Tags

Trending Food Videos