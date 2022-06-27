Despite a request from Oelwein for Fayette County to seek competitive bids and possibly better prices, the Board of Supervisors voted 2-0 on Monday to sign a contract with Motorola to upgrade the county’s radio communications system.
The board approved paying $498,312 to upgrade radio consoles and associated equipment at the Fayette County Sheriff’s dispatch center to transition to the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System.
The board also approved spending $1,934,166 for radio equipment — such as portable radios — for fire, police and emergency medical service departments throughout the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and Conservation.
Monday’s meeting was attended by Supervisors Marty Stanbrough and, by phone, Janell Bradley. Jeanine Tellin was absent.
A deadline and built-in costs saving were important to the board’s decision.
“The Motorola pricing, and maintenance support as proposed, is only valid through June 28, 2022,” Bradley told the Daily Register. “A significant increase in price is imminent and we’d have been adding to our overall costs if we did not move forward.
“As Michael McGrady, MCM rep, also pointed out during the meeting, the prices we were quoted for Motorola radios were already chosen by the State of Iowa in competitive bidding. Therefore, the ‘State system’ prices we’ve been quoted are at significant savings to what we could expect any other radio contractor to bid.”
Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan’s 20-plus years of experience in equipment acquisition and
research led him to a different conclusion. Prior to attending Monday’s meeting, Logan had sent the supervisors an email asking that they delay the decision and seek competitive bids for the radio upgrade as well as for a paging system used by departments countywide.
“I understand that the Fayette County Board of Supervisors has made a significant investment by offering $3.8 million dollars of recovery money for this project,” Logan wrote. “I would ask that the board please consider to still commit those funds, but to first push pause on this process to thoroughly vet the potential to lower our overall costs.”
The county has two radio upgrade proposals, neither of which was procured through a competitive bid process. They are designed differently, making comparisons inexact.
The county is moving forward with the proposal from Motorola that relies more on radio-signal repeaters installed in emergency vehicles as part of the ISICS network developed by the state. The Supervisors pursued this proposal after seeing the price tag on the other proposal.
That rejected proposal is from RACOM and is connected to a Shared Area Radio Agreement network, which relies more on towers owned by jurisdictions across the state. RACOM says its system is compatible with ISCIS, however.
“The two proposals received from individual vendors are not like systems,” Logan wrote. “Since the decision was made to move towards ISICS, competitive bids should be received for the project.”
Transitioning to ISICS does not mean the county is locked into Motorola equipment, he added. Other vendors can supply portable radios, for instance.
Logan did not push to abandon ISICS in favor of SARA.
“Every emergency response agency in our county deserves the best and safest communication system,” Logan wrote. “I am just asking that we offer this project out to bid to multiple vendors to make sure our taxpayers get what they deserve.”
The Fayette County 911 Service Board, which procured the RACOM/SARA proposal has since voted to back the county joining the ISICS, and has allocated $622,878 in funding toward the project, but firmly wants the county to upgrade the paging network as well.
Oelwein, Fairbank and St. Lucas voted against the allocation.
The Board of Supervisors will use federal funding the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act, which totals $3,816,782, according to Stanbrough.
WILL IT WORK WELL ENOUGH IN OELWEIN?
At last week’s Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Joel Fantz talked about the positives of transitioning to the ISICS system. He said it is the superior system for Fayette County because of its mobile-based technology use, lower initial costs and lower ongoing costs, such as a lack of tower repairs.
“The state really designed a very good system,” he said, noting it has a lot of users including the State Patrol, state snowplows and state “public service folks.”
Regarding ongoing costs, he said: “The state is maintaining the ISICS system and they are not charging the users anything to be on that, so the county maintains their radios but not the whole backbone infrastructure.”
At least one ISICS technological issue has arisen for Oelwein. When the county tested the Motorola portable radios in Oelwein recently, they failed at key locations, Logan had told the 911 Service Board last week.
Fixing those problems will add expense for someone.
“Any areas of failure, within structures, would need an in-building radio repeater,” Logan told the Daily Register on Monday. “Those costs would and the ongoing expenses of that system have to be picked up by either the building owner or the county.”
Oelwein’s SARA system radios work fine in the trouble spots identified for the ISICS system — such as inside East Penn’s manufacturing facility.
“That is true ... but in a structure fire at a building like East Penn, we would certainly have multiple fire agencies assisting,” Logan said. “Those radios would be on the ISCIS network and interior and firemen would be put at risk not being able to communicate with anyone.
“Additionally, if there were a law enforcement emergency in a facility like East Penn, area responding law enforcement officers like ISP and Fayette County would not be able to use their radios. Buchanan County and Oelwein would because both entities are on the SARA system.”
Oelwein, which closed its dispatch center to merge operations with the service in 2021, uses the SARA network. In the fall of 2019, the city made $850,000 in radio tower upgrades, and also purchased new radios for the fire department.
A key driving decision for the merger was that the city was that the 911 Service Board had decided to stop allocating funds to the city’s dispatch center.
IN OTHER ACTION
The Board of Supervisors also:
• Postponed a conference call with representative from Schumacher Elevator for an update on the courthouse elevator project.
• Approved a transfer of funds from the Rural Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund per budget.
• Approved handwritten checks for the closeout of CSS fund 10 and Veteran Affairs grant fund.
• Postponed a vote on a 12-month Class C liquor license for JC Schares LLC doing business as Oran Tap & Café.
• Appointed Tim Burrack and Tim Recker to be rural representatives to the Dispatch Advisory Board.
• Appointed Ronald Moser and Richard Witt to the Veterans Affairs Commission for three year terms ending June 30, 2025.