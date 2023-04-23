The Oelwein School Board pared down the district’s three remaining portions of a four-part contract with Clapsaddle-Garber Associates to limit the scope to design and pave the high school parking lot, staging construction over the next two fiscal years with design having started this year. The engineer’s compensation limits for that item increased to $107,281, from $90,000.
“This update will allow for the completion of this project to take place over 16 months and also over three fiscal years to help spread the cost out,” Superintendent Josh Ehn noted in recommending approval in board documents. “This amendment will conclude our obligation under this agreement with CGA.”
Clapsaddle-Garber President, chief executive and engineer Matt Garber explained the staging.
“Originally, if it was all done at once, I was estimating maybe an eight-week construction period. Breaking it up into two, I can try and set it up as six weeks in one season, six weeks in the second,” Garber said.
“We want to straddle fiscal years to be able to make it work,” Ehn said.
Responding to board questions about the high school lot redesign, Garber said the northernmost access to the current gravel lot is planned to move from Eighth Avenue to Third Street Southeast. Two lot accesses will remain for two-way traffic: the new Third Street Southeast access (moved from Eighth Avenue) and the Eighth Avenue Southeast access that faces the high school secure entry vestibule.
The south lot access, nearest the Williams centers driveway, will remain one way, Garber said.
The design calls for paved islands around light poles, and Ehn explained the design reasoning to the board after noting he had asked similar questions.
The two larger islands with walkways are intended to give students a pathway to cross, Ehn said.
“One goes straight into the gym entrance, and the other goes to the high school (office) entrance,” Ehn said, noting that, now, “kids cross everywhere.”
“A little bit of buffer around those light poles is going to save some parents having to get their bumpers fixed,” Ehn said.
“I know our snow guys are going to complain — and we’re giving up parking spaces,” Ehn acknowledged.
Light poles would have concrete footings to protect the poles from taps, Garber said.
The drainage area on the northwest by Third Street would be a “dry basin,” Garber said. “Depending on the storm, probably within 24 hours it would be drained out.”
“We would have the option of making it a mowable surface or a rain garden landscaped surface as well with grasses,” Ehn said.
“A bioswale,” Garber suggested.
Board member Bob Kalb said “mosquitoes” were a concern mentioned to him.
“Those are kind of the details we’ll work through,” Garber said.
Garber proposed a June bid letting, in order to open bids a couple of days before the public meeting. Garber has school board experience, Ehn said.
A June letting would give contractors “a construction window from July 1 to somewhere this fall. The bigger window, the more flexible on price,” Garber said.
Ehn chimed in.
“That will be a topic of conversation, is we do have the potential to run into fall for the initial work, which will impact football parking, volleyball parking and school parking,” Ehn said, noting the leadership team has discussed it. “We hope that it gets us better bids, (since) giving the contractors a bigger, better scope gets us more competitive pricing,” Ehn said.
Garber suggested giving a six-week window at any point this fall.
Items dropped from the scope were (B) Eighth Avenue reconstruction (an unspent $134,400) and (C) Admin building and Bus Barn parking (an unspent $56,500). Item D, the Little Husky Playground, was completed last summer.
In other action, the board approved fee changes for the 2023-24 school year, which include removing reduced rates for full-day 4-year-old preschool and driver’s education as allowed by law, along with rate changes and raising the eligibility for a senior activity pass to age 65. This will be detailed in a later edition of the Daily Register.
The board also approved a list of 75 graduates between Oelwein Online and Oelwein High School, not broken down by which program they completed.