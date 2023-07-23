The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Des Moines surgeon who refused to undergo a neuropsychological evaluation to gauge his fitness to practice.
Ronald S. Bergman, a 74-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who practices plastic and reconstructive surgery, entered into a settlement agreement with the Board of Medicine in January. The board had alleged that Bergman had a neurological impairment that might interfere with his ability to safely practice plastic and reconstructive surgery, and that he had engaged in unprofessional conduct when he sent inappropriate text messages to an employee.
At the time, Bergman denied the board’s allegations, but agreed to the board’s offer to settle the matter by complying with restrictions on surgical practice, paying a $2,500 civil penalty and completing a course on professional boundaries. The settlement also provided that Bergman’s license would be placed on probation through Jan. 1, 2023, after which time Bergman would be barred from engaging in the practice of surgery in its entirety.
In May 2022, however, the board agreed to Bergman’s request to let him perform surgery for an additional six months, through July 1 of this year. As part of that arrangement, Bergman agreed to complete a comprehensive neuropsychological examination no later than November 2022.
A few months later, Bergman allegedly became aware that the disciplinary action resulted in his inability to obtain admitting privileges at local hospitals and at the surgery center where he had performed many of his procedures. At the time, he allegedly complained to the board that there was no point to him submitting to another neuropsychological evaluation and, according to the board, he complained the requirement had been “slipped” into the final settlement agreement he signed in May 2022.
In October 2022, Bergman informed the board he did not plan to proceed with the neuropsychological evaluation, according to board documents. In December 2022, the board charged Bergman with failure to comply with a board order by refusing to undergo the evaluation.
The board voted last week to indefinitely suspend Bergman’s medical license, barring him from practicing medicine of any kind in Iowa.
Other Iowa-licensed physicians recently sanctioned include:
— Dr. Anthony Vernon Dallas, who was granted an Iowa medical license and issued a warning. The warning stems from disciplinary actions taken against Dallas by 12 other states, all of which relate to a set of charges that the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure levied against Dallas in September 2014. The Mississippi board alleged Dallas was guilty of unprofessional conduct and unethical conduct that was likely to deceive, defraud or harm the public. Specifically, the board alleged Dallas administered or prescribed addiction-forming drugs in a manner “otherwise than in the course of legitimate professional practice.” The board suspended Dallas’ license for three months and also placed his license on probation for one year.
— Dr. Ravindrakumar Gangadhariah, who practices dermatology and internal medicine in Davenport. He was charged last year with practicing in a manner that is harmful to the public, and with improper medical-record management. In an entirely separate case, the board issued an emergency order in March 2023 that indefinitely suspended Gangadhariah’s license. The board charged him with failure to comply with a board order, professional incompetency and practicing in a manner that was harmful to the public.
As part of a settlement of the two cases, Gangadhariah recently agreed to have his license placed on probation for five years, during which time he must submit to workplace monitoring, undergo a neuropsychiatric evaluation and undergo training in infection control. The precise conduct that led to the emergency order in March has been not been made public by the board, despite a state law that requires those details to be disclosed to the public once a case has been finalized.
— Dr. Samuel Rickerl, who once practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Clinton and now practices in Illinois. In September 2021, the board charged Rickerl with professional incompetency. Board records indicate Rickerl underwent a clinical competency evaluation at some unspecified point in time, and then underwent additional training to address “areas of education need” that were identified in that evaluation.
The board also alleged that Rickerl did not provide adequate coverage for his patients when he was unavailable, that patients and staff had difficulty communicating with him, and that Rickerl performed procedures not approved by the hospitals where he practiced – charges he denied.
To resolve the allegations, the board agreed to amend the charges to unprofessional conduct and settle the case with a warning and a $2,500 civil penalty. The precise conduct that led to the charges of incompetency has not been made public by the board, despite a state law that requires those details to be disclosed to the public once a case has been finalized.