At its May 15 meeting, the Oelwein School Board approved updating the audio in the high school gym while retaining the current speakers for use in another district facility; additionally, the board also signed off on a list of Teacher Leadership and Compensation contracts.
OHS GYM AUDIO UPGRADES
The board approved updating the audio in the high school gym with Center Stage / The Music Factory designer and installer Bill Fry out of Monmouth, Illinois, for $46,220, under what was budgeted from statewide penny (SAVE) funds, while retaining the current speakers for use in another district facility.
A few years ago, Fry upgraded the audio at the OHS football field. Fry brings 50 years of experience in audio engineering, Ehn said: “He’s a complete genius.”
“Our equipment in the high school gym is awful,” Ehn said.
The high school gym radio is tuned to an AM station all the time, and is always on, the three high school administrators present indicated in sum.
The back end of the equipment was installed about 15 years ago up in an old boiler room, an area that isn’t accessible to “anyone not certified to be up there,” Ehn said. “The cabling has been a hodgepodge over the years. Probably six, seven years ago, the Booster Club brought us some speakers as maybe a solution. It did improve things but not completely,” he said.
“This is a complete gut, a whole new works,” Ehn said. “The (new) equipment’s going in a closet down on the main floor so we can access it and new speakers.
“The cool thing is, when it’s done, he gives me the key and that’s it. Nobody gets to touch buttons or mess with it so it never breaks and it always works,” Ehn said.
Work is expected to be done July 19-21, before the gym floors are redone over family week July 23-29.
“I did not get a second bid. I’ve worked with other contractors in the audio world and they are very challenging to work with. Bill is exceptional, and the quality of work that he did at the football stadium is second to none that I’ve ever seen, and he’s worth trying to give the effort to on this side, as well,” Ehn said.
The district will retain the speakers currently in the high school gym for potential use where no audio system exists, Ehn said, listing the middle school, Sacred Heart and Williams Wellness Center as lacking sound systems.
TLC CONTRACTS
The board approved the list of Teacher Leadership and Compensation contracts without comment.
Instructional coaches will be Deb Kaeppel at the high school, Heather Parmely at the middle school, and Catherine Gilson at Wings Park Elementary and Little Husky Learning Center.
Student success coordinators will be Justin Post at the middle school and Haley Frese at Little Husky. The stipend for the above two categories is $7,000 each.
Curriculum leads will be — Colin Morgan for English language arts and foreign language curriculum lead; Trixie Reed, math curriculum and mentor; Katherine Keeling for social studies curriculum lead; Gary Goeller for science/health and P.E. curriculum lead, lead mentor, and mentor; Patti Kuennen for student services English language learners, talented and gifted, and media; Cole Thomas, career technical education curriculum lead; Tara Ketoff, visual and performing arts curriculum lead; and Jessica Morgan, lead mentor. Each of these is listed at $5,000.
Additional mentors were approved at $500 each.
OHS: Bethany Hadley, Cory McBride, Jason Gearhart, Karolyn Kane, Liz Tapper
LHLC: Chelsea Bearbower-Judd
O2: Chet Reagan
OMS: Deena Smock, Jill Kelly, Michael Mohlis, Michelle Gearhart, Randalyn Parkin, Sarah Gruman
WP: Hannah Ewalt, Jessica Keegan, Mindy Steinlage, Steffenee Villont, Tera Sperfslage, Terry Rex
In further action, the board tabled a proposed agreement to lease cellphone tower space, doing so for a few reasons.
Superintendent Josh Ehn indicated he was reaching out to superintendents in seven Indiana school districts that have agreements with the company, Arcadia Towers.
Board member Joe Bahe, who sits on the board of a local telephone co-op, said there’s “amazing interest in towers,” noting a recent auction fetched 25% more than expected.
“It’s right to do more investigation on this,” Bahe said.
During the discussion, board member Bob Kalb expressed concern, noting that, before giving a private company exclusive rights to publicly-owned school land for five years, a public hearing should be required, likening it to the sale of public land.