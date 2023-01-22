OELWEIN — For 15 years, Bob Miehe assisted taxpayers in the Oelwein and Independence communities to prepare their tax returns for free. At age 87, he has decided it is time to retire. Regrettably, the AARP/RSVP Tax-Aide site at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein is retiring with him.
Bob grew up in the Oelwein area and returned after retiring from a successful banking career in the Chicago suburbs. He is an active volunteer at the hospital and with the Lions Club. He worked with SHIIP for many years assisting clients with their Medicare decisions. He headed the Oelwein and Independence Tax-Aide sites over many years, but recruiting volunteers to take Bob’s place has not been successful.
When asked to comment on his volunteer experience with Tax-Aide, Bob expressed gratitude to the Oelwein First Baptist Church and to the Independence Senior Center for their many years of support to the Tax-Aide program.
He also commented, “I enjoyed working with all of the clients who used the Tax-Aide service. It was a great opportunity to help the community and I always felt the tax service was appreciated greatly. Working with Martha Heinze, Anita Mars and other Tax-Aide volunteers over the years has also added to the fun of the experience.”
Appointments at other Tax-Aide sites offering free tax preparation assistance are available at:
Waterloo — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave. (rear entrance), Monday through Thursday (one-visit preparation)
Waterloo — Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave. entrance, Mondays and Wednesdays (drop-off model with two-visit preparation)
Cedar Falls — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Tuesdays and Thursdays (drop-off model with two-visit preparation)
Waverly — Public library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Thursdays and Fridays (one-visit preparation)
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 319-334-1019. Calls are answered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment scheduling is provided by volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a project of the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.
Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and Iowa state tax returns for individuals including education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock or other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes.
Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties or returns involving depreciation or inventory. Tax-Aide is a nationwide volunteer service sponsored by AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.