OELWEIN — For 15 years, Bob Miehe assisted taxpayers in the Oelwein and Independence communities to prepare their tax returns for free. At age 87, he has decided it is time to retire. Regrettably, the AARP/RSVP Tax-Aide site at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein is retiring with him.

Bob grew up in the Oelwein area and returned after retiring from a successful banking career in the Chicago suburbs. He is an active volunteer at the hospital and with the Lions Club. He worked with SHIIP for many years assisting clients with their Medicare decisions. He headed the Oelwein and Independence Tax-Aide sites over many years, but recruiting volunteers to take Bob’s place has not been successful.

