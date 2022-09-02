Two of Fayette’s longtime residents have been named the 2022 Watermelon Days parade grand marshals. Dan Boberg and Gayle Klimesh will lead the parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
“I was quite surprised but honored to be asked,” said Boberg. “It is definitely something that we can put in our memoirs, you might say.”
“With all of the deserving people who were born and raised here, I did ask, why us?” Klimesh laughed. “I was told jokingly that they were looking for older grand marshals this year and saving the younger people for the future.”
A Cresco native, Klimesh was the manager of Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah when the couple met in 1976. Her food service and management career also included positions with the Red Vest in Calmar, Valhalla in Clermont, and Boot Hill, and Helen and Norma’s in West Union.
Originally from Fountain City, Wisconsin, Boberg enjoyed a 47-year career as an individual contractor. In addition, he was employed at Bertch Cabinet for nine years and Scott’s Pharmacy for 15 years.
Boberg and Klimesh first moved to the community in 1979, while Dan was in the process of turning the former United Methodist Church on Mechanic Street into an apartment complex. They would actually live in each of the eight apartments as each one was completed during the renovation process.
This year’s grand marshals also operated Danny’s Lounge in downtown Fayette from 1980-90. Now the location of Wanda’s Creations, the bar was widely known for its family atmosphere, the Chubby Burger, and a selection of other great menu items.
Boberg and Klimesh also operated a laundromat and redemption center in the Fayette community.
A Vietnam veteran, Boberg has been an American Legion member for 40 years. A past commander and sergeant of arms with Fayette Legion Post 339, he currently serves as state vice-commander.
Boberg also served two terms on the City Council and 15 years with the Fayette Fire Department.
Meanwhile, Klimesh has been a Fayette Legion Auxiliary member for five years, including two years as president.
“We have always appreciated the small town, Midwest living type of atmosphere here in Fayette,” Boberg closed. “It has been hard lately, due to COVID, not seeing the people getting out and spending time together as much as they used to. We are definitely looking forward to seeing all of the friendly people of the community at Watermelon Days.”
The parade grand marshals and all parade entries will begin lining up on King Street at 10 a.m., Sept. 10, with the parade to follow. In addition to the annual parade, the free watermelon feed begins at noon.