Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

marshals

Fayette Watermelon Days grand marshals Dan Boberg and Gayle Klimesh are ready to cruise along in the annual parade Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Mike Van Sickle | Fayette County Newspapers

Two of Fayette’s longtime residents have been named the 2022 Watermelon Days parade grand marshals. Dan Boberg and Gayle Klimesh will lead the parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

“I was quite surprised but honored to be asked,” said Boberg. “It is definitely something that we can put in our memoirs, you might say.”

Trending Food Videos