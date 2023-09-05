The Book Talk group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at the Oelwein Public Library. This month’s instruction is to read a book that challenges your viewpoint and share about it with the group. All are welcome.
Book Talk invites self-challenge Sept. 25
Mira Schmitt-Cash
