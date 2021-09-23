A pair of cross country runners are the Oelwein Athletic Booster Club’s Athletes of the Month — Brennan Sauser and Jillian Prouty.
Both were nominated by Oelwein cross country head coach Jason Gearhart.
Sauser has good leadership skill and is looked up to by other team members, Gearhard said. Over the summer, Sauser organized a group of kids to run together to get ready for a season that currently has the Huskies boys team ranked 10th in Class 2A.
Sauser finished first and second in the initial two meets of the season. At the time of nomination he was ranked No. 16 in Class 2A.
Brennan is an excellent student, Gearhart said. He is also involved in basketball, track and Business Professionals of America.
Prouty is an excellent student who is active in multiple activities and helps teammates succeed.
“Jillian is definitely one of the top leaders on the team,” said Gearhart. “She encourages the younger runners.
She is also involved in basketball, softball, track, chorus, FFA, musical, honor society, her church’s youth group and 4-H.