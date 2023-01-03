Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

State Capitol Building

Melting snow on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol.

 Photo by Katie Akin /Iowa Capital Dispatch

With the advent of another year, so, too, have a number of new laws taken effect in the state of Iowa.

Among the most noteworthy of these is the Bottle Bill, which states that grocery and convenience stores in Iowa are no longer required to accept empty cans and bottles. In addition, the new law raises the handling fee for redemption centers, which will now collect three cents per container, representing an increase from the previous one cent, KWWL reported.

