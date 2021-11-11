Bouquets to the Leetes on 50 years with Buds ‘N Blossoms

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Love is like wildflowers; it’s often found in the most unlikely places.” Oelwein’s Buds ‘N Blossoms owners Charter and Linda Leete can attest to that aphorism.
The couple first met in the same flower shop they have now operated for 50 years.
Linda got her start in the retail floral business right out of high school, working and learning under the tutelage of Betty and Boots Ott at their flower shop in Fayette. She was then hired at Buds ‘N Blossoms by owners Ben and Nancy Carpenter.
Not long after her start at the Oelwein flower shop, Charter came to Buds ‘N Blossoms in 1971 on an internship from Kirkwood Community College, where he studied floral design. Laverne and Sally Eggleston had purchased the shop as a business venture while he interned, but neither of them knew anything about flowers. Charter was asked to stay on and run the business and that was the start of his career. He and Linda struck up a friendship over flower arrangements, that blossomed into a love interest. The two were married in 1974. (They will celebrate their 47th anniversary Nov. 17.)
Charter recalls that Ted and Jean Jelinek bought the business from the Egglestons. Charter and Linda purchased Buds ’N Blossoms from the Jelineks in 1991. After some remodeling, the Leetes moved into the upper level of the building, making it practical and convenient as they worked together and raised their family. The Jelineks stayed on, Jean helping with floral arrangements in the shop and Ted assisting with deliveries during busy times, until eventually retiring.
Unlike other downtown buildings that have seen numerous businesses under the same roof, Buds ‘N Blossoms at 125 S. Frederick Ave., has always been a flower shop. It began as a floral and produce shop operated by the Jennings, and became just a flower shop when Lazios purchased the business. At that time the building was just the front portion that is now the display area and customer service counter. It was just a tiny flower shop on main street, with the floral design area in the basement.
When the Carpenters bought the business, the large back room for floral design and attached garage were added. Charter and Linda said the attached garage was definitely a well-planned addition and they would never want to operate without it.
Over the years, the shop has evolved into more than just bouquets and corsages. Attractive home décor items, select antique pieces, and most recently, native wines from Eagles Landing in Marquette, now are added to the selections at the shop. Linda says the wine seems to pair well with flowers and has been a great addition to their inventory.
Charter says that while they continue to use flower wholesalers in Holland and Colombia, Canada has become a popular wholesale source for several varieties including gerbera daisies and snapdragons, among others.
Linda said the COVID-19 pandemic may have been difficult for a lot of businesses, but they fared pretty well through the tough economic time. While they were forced to shuttered the front door, they were able to do deliveries, and due to people self-isolating, they were always home when the flowers were delivered.
Cash sales are becoming rare in today’s retail world, to which Charter says card transactions are easier, and the Leetes say their online sales are doing well, also.
“Most people prefer to do their own online ordering rather than go through a (flower-ordering) service. They find a floral business in the town where they are wanting to send flowers and order what they want. That has been a good technological advancement for the business,” he said.
As the Leetes look back at 50 years in the business they say there are no plans for the journey to end. It is their livelihood and hobby combined. Faithful and knowledgeable staff, Joyce Geistkemper, Marty Kajewski and Nathan Westendorf help them send happiness to others through the seasons, events and holidays.
“Oelwein has been good to us and supportive of our business with faithful customers over the years,” Charter said.
Bouquets to Charter and Linda Leete on 50 years with Buds ‘N Blossoms.