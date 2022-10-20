The pavilion at the Allamakee County Fairgrounds in nearby Waukon will be the venue for the inaugural Ted Benda Memorial Bow Shoot, which takes place this Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2 p.m. The event, which will benefit the area’s first responders, was created and organized by Holly Benda, whose late husband loved bowhunting. “It was something Ted really enjoyed,” she said.
In addition to raising funds to support first responders, Saturday’s Bow Shoot will honor the memory of Ted Benda, an Iowa State Trooper who died due to injuries sustained in an October 2021 automobile crash which occurred as Benda was enroute to assist members of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a suspect. Benda had joined the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005, later transferring to the State Patrol in 2016. At the time of his death, Benda, 37, was working out of the Patrol’s District 10 office in Oelwein.
Saturday’s Bow Shoot will be a recreational target-shooting event, Holly Benda described, and will include a total of 21 three-dimensional, life-size Makenzie targets spread across seven shooting lanes. At a cost of $15, shooters will register when they arrive.
According to the Bow Shoot’s Facebook Event site, shooting will occur on a first come first serve basis commencing at 2 p.m., with archers, upon arrival, adding their names to an existing list which will determine the order of shooting. The range is expected to remain open after the designated two-hour period, however, and those wishing to shoot need not arrive promptly at 2 p.m. to participate.
Participants must bring their own items, as no bows or other equipment will be provided. The use of crossbows is not permitted.
Tee shirts commemorating the Bow Shoot will also be available, as will a cash bar. A 50/50 raffle is scheduled to take place, as well.
At 4 p.m., when the bulk of the shooting has concluded, a free-will donation meal of “pulled pork, cheesy hashbrowns, and assorted desserts” will be provided, Benda noted, while a silent auction will also occur. As the day concludes, a DJ, playing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., is scheduled to entertain attendees.
The money raised from the Bow Shoot will “be donated to local first responders,” Benda said. Ideally, the proceeds raised will reach a minimum of $5,000, she noted, which would allow subsequent donations to be given in $500 increments.
The Bow Shoot is intended to be a Saturday of enjoyment and community, bringing people from around the region together for the cause of recognizing Trooper Benda and supporting his fellow first responders.
“This is for fun,” Holly Benda emphasized, concluding, “we’ve had a pretty good response from people so far.”