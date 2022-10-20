Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The pavilion at the Allamakee County Fairgrounds in nearby Waukon will be the venue for the inaugural Ted Benda Memorial Bow Shoot, which takes place this Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2 p.m. The event, which will benefit the area’s first responders, was created and organized by Holly Benda, whose late husband loved bowhunting. “It was something Ted really enjoyed,” she said.

In addition to raising funds to support first responders, Saturday’s Bow Shoot will honor the memory of Ted Benda, an Iowa State Trooper who died due to injuries sustained in an October 2021 automobile crash which occurred as Benda was enroute to assist members of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a suspect. Benda had joined the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005, later transferring to the State Patrol in 2016. At the time of his death, Benda, 37, was working out of the Patrol’s District 10 office in Oelwein.

