Bowling alley closes, citing 'major damage'

Viper Lanes and P.J.s Bar and Grill had “major damage” over the last couple of days and is closed until further notice, the Oelwein bowling alley announced Tuesday afternoon.
Contractors such as Service Master were parked outside Viper Lanes on Tuesday morning and trash bags lined the north exterior wall, along First Avenue SW.
“We currently have contractors here working on the issues and would appreciate if the public would not try to come in and look around,” the public Facebook post said. “If you want your bowling equipment please contact me on Facebook to arrange a time to pick up.”
“Please be patient with us we are going to try to get back open ASAP,” the post concluded.