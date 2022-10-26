Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bowling alley closes, citing 'major damage'

Viper Lanes and P.J.s Bar and Grill had “major damage” over the last couple of days and is closed until further notice, the Oelwein bowling alley announced Tuesday afternoon.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

Contractors such as Service Master were parked outside Viper Lanes on Tuesday morning and trash bags lined the north exterior wall, along First Avenue SW.

