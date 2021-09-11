Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein Bowling

Koffee Kup League

Week 1 9/8/21

Team W L

Ma & Pas 2 3 1

Dairy Kone 3 1

Ma & Pas 3 3 1

Ma & Pas Diner 1 3

Caseys 1 3

Cornerstone 1 3

High Game

Louie Roete, 214; Peg Hendricks, 188; Jack Ohl, 167; Larry Lewis, 161; Tina Zubrod, 139; April Hinde, 134

High Series

Louis Roete, 506; Peg Hendricks, 476; Jack Ohl, 464; Larry Lewis, 419; Connie Westpfahl, 378; April Hinde, 353

Independence Bowling

Bowlerette League

9/2/21

Team W L

NAPA 5 0

Indee Car Wash 5 0

Lucky 10 Lanes 4 1

Drunk Wives Club 1 4

Custom Concrete 0 5

High Game

Kristi Reidy, 202; Lindsey O’Loughlin, 195; Jamie Morgan, 191

High Series

Lindsey O’Loughlin, 563; Jamie Morgan, 548; Kristi Reidy, 529

Tags

Trending Food Videos