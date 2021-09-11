Oelwein Bowling
Koffee Kup League
Week 1 9/8/21
Team W L
Ma & Pas 2 3 1
Dairy Kone 3 1
Ma & Pas 3 3 1
Ma & Pas Diner 1 3
Caseys 1 3
Cornerstone 1 3
High Game
Louie Roete, 214; Peg Hendricks, 188; Jack Ohl, 167; Larry Lewis, 161; Tina Zubrod, 139; April Hinde, 134
High Series
Louis Roete, 506; Peg Hendricks, 476; Jack Ohl, 464; Larry Lewis, 419; Connie Westpfahl, 378; April Hinde, 353
Independence Bowling
Bowlerette League
9/2/21
Team W L
NAPA 5 0
Indee Car Wash 5 0
Lucky 10 Lanes 4 1
Drunk Wives Club 1 4
Custom Concrete 0 5
High Game
Kristi Reidy, 202; Lindsey O’Loughlin, 195; Jamie Morgan, 191
High Series
Lindsey O’Loughlin, 563; Jamie Morgan, 548; Kristi Reidy, 529