Suburban League

Dec. 9

Team W L

NE Iowa Auto Sales 95 49

Peacocks 94 50

CJ’s Trophies & More 89 55

Schweddy Balls 78 66

Scheel’s Lawn Care 77 67

Community Bank 73 71

LeRoy’s – Aurora 59 85

High Game: Brian Kunkle 280, Kyle Moeller 278, Doug Weber 258

High Series: Mike Wilharm 728, Kyle Moeller 704, Brian Kunkle 701

TGIF League

Dec. 10

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 75 15

CJ’s Trophies & More 65 25

5 Star Merchant Service 55 35

Upside-Down Pineapp 50 40

Satchel of Richards 49 41

3 Balls & A Split 34 56

Fairbank Locker 33 57

Clan Zipnuts 29 61

Cobra Kai 28 62

Pocket Pounders 24 66

High Game: Scott Linderman 268, Eric Mast 254, Brian Kunkle 236, Charlotte Fauser 221, Hallie Roth 206, Amanda Kunkle 195

High Series: Scott Linderman 719, Brian Kunkle 691, DJ Silvestri 633, Charlotte Fauser 537, Amanda Kunkle 524, Hallie Roth 499

