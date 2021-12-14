Suburban League
Dec. 9
Team W L
NE Iowa Auto Sales 95 49
Peacocks 94 50
CJ’s Trophies & More 89 55
Schweddy Balls 78 66
Scheel’s Lawn Care 77 67
Community Bank 73 71
LeRoy’s – Aurora 59 85
High Game: Brian Kunkle 280, Kyle Moeller 278, Doug Weber 258
High Series: Mike Wilharm 728, Kyle Moeller 704, Brian Kunkle 701
TGIF League
Dec. 10
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 75 15
CJ’s Trophies & More 65 25
5 Star Merchant Service 55 35
Upside-Down Pineapp 50 40
Satchel of Richards 49 41
3 Balls & A Split 34 56
Fairbank Locker 33 57
Clan Zipnuts 29 61
Cobra Kai 28 62
Pocket Pounders 24 66
High Game: Scott Linderman 268, Eric Mast 254, Brian Kunkle 236, Charlotte Fauser 221, Hallie Roth 206, Amanda Kunkle 195
High Series: Scott Linderman 719, Brian Kunkle 691, DJ Silvestri 633, Charlotte Fauser 537, Amanda Kunkle 524, Hallie Roth 499