Sunday Nite Mixed
Feb. 6, Week 22
Team W L
Balls & Bags 67 43
Overtime 67 43
Witham Collision Center 62 48
Motorboaters 56.5 53.5
Tuckin Fenpin 56 54
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 47 63
Tm 8 43.5 66.5
Espes 41 69
High Game: DJ Silvestr 239, Joshuwa Hershey 238, Dillon Sommerfelt 222, Peg Hendricks 221, Alex Shannon 154, Desiree Brackett 139
High Series: DJ Silvestri 643, Joshuwa Hershey 622, Dillon Sommerfelt 612, Peg Hendricks 608, Alex Shannon 427, Connie Westpfahl 387
MNF Tailgate
Feb. 7, Week 23
Team W L
Hershey Milk Chocolate 78.5 36.5
Ma & Pa’s Diner 75.5 39.5
PJ’s Bar & Grill 73 42
Holt Photography 63.5 51.5
Banshees 55.5 59.5
Majestic Touch 54 61
T-9 Sports 53 62
Christensen Const 2 51 64
Christensen Const 1 51 64
High Game: Joshua Jacobson 222, Peg Hendricks 215, Theresa Loban 201 Geralee Hershey 192, Allyson Mager-Gomer 179, Jeremy Loucks 155
High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 584, Joshua Knight 579, Mike Harris 505, Peg Hendricks 503, Joanna Howell 432, Karen Gates 420
Koffee Kup League
Feb. 9, Week 2
Team W L
Caseys 16.5 7.5
Cornerstone 14 10
Ma & Pas Diner 13 11
Tm 6 10.5 13.5
Dairy Kone 9 15
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 9 15
High Game: Jack Ohl 234, Chuck Howell 197, April Hinde 192, Connie Westpfahl 188, Larry Lewis 186, Karen Gates 161, Mary Frisch 161
High Series: Jack Ohl 549, Chuck Howell 533, Larry Lewis 527, Connie Westpfahl 495, Mary Frisch 458, April Hinde 440