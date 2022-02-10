Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday Nite Mixed

Feb. 6, Week 22

Team W L

Balls & Bags 67 43

Overtime 67 43

Witham Collision Center 62 48

Motorboaters 56.5 53.5

Tuckin Fenpin 56 54

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 47 63

Tm 8 43.5 66.5

Espes 41 69

High Game: DJ Silvestr 239, Joshuwa Hershey 238, Dillon Sommerfelt 222, Peg Hendricks 221, Alex Shannon 154, Desiree Brackett 139

High Series: DJ Silvestri 643, Joshuwa Hershey 622, Dillon Sommerfelt 612, Peg Hendricks 608, Alex Shannon 427, Connie Westpfahl 387

MNF Tailgate

Feb. 7, Week 23

Team W L

Hershey Milk Chocolate 78.5 36.5

Ma & Pa’s Diner 75.5 39.5

PJ’s Bar & Grill 73 42

Holt Photography 63.5 51.5

Banshees 55.5 59.5

Majestic Touch 54 61

T-9 Sports 53 62

Christensen Const 2 51 64

Christensen Const 1 51 64

High Game: Joshua Jacobson 222, Peg Hendricks 215, Theresa Loban 201 Geralee Hershey 192, Allyson Mager-Gomer 179, Jeremy Loucks 155

High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 584, Joshua Knight 579, Mike Harris 505, Peg Hendricks 503, Joanna Howell 432, Karen Gates 420

Koffee Kup League

Feb. 9, Week 2

Team W L

Caseys 16.5 7.5

Cornerstone 14 10

Ma & Pas Diner 13 11

Tm 6 10.5 13.5

Dairy Kone 9 15

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 9 15

High Game: Jack Ohl 234, Chuck Howell 197, April Hinde 192, Connie Westpfahl 188, Larry Lewis 186, Karen Gates 161, Mary Frisch 161

High Series: Jack Ohl 549, Chuck Howell 533, Larry Lewis 527, Connie Westpfahl 495, Mary Frisch 458, April Hinde 440

