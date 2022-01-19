Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Bowlerette League

Jan. 13

Team W L

Lucky 10 Lanes 10 0

Custom Concrete 7 3

NAPA 6 4

Indee Car Wash 6 4

Drunk Wives Club 1 9

High Game: Jamie Morgan 259, Ashley Wieland 215, Lindsey O’Loughlin 213

High Series: Jamie Morgan 616, Barb Bantz 568, Ashley Wieland 562

Oelwein

Suburban LeagueJan. 12

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 34 11

Peacocks 30 15

CJ’s Trophies & More 27 18

NE Iowa Auto Sales 26 19

Schweddy Balls 25 20

LeRoys – Aurora 25 20

Community Bank 11 34

High Game: Ben Weber 258, Dennis Nuss 257, Matthew Moore 256

High Series: Ben Weber 733, Eric Mast 727, Doug Weber 695

