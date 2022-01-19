Independence
Bowlerette League
Jan. 13
Team W L
Lucky 10 Lanes 10 0
Custom Concrete 7 3
NAPA 6 4
Indee Car Wash 6 4
Drunk Wives Club 1 9
High Game: Jamie Morgan 259, Ashley Wieland 215, Lindsey O’Loughlin 213
High Series: Jamie Morgan 616, Barb Bantz 568, Ashley Wieland 562
Oelwein
Suburban LeagueJan. 12
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 34 11
Peacocks 30 15
CJ’s Trophies & More 27 18
NE Iowa Auto Sales 26 19
Schweddy Balls 25 20
LeRoys – Aurora 25 20
Community Bank 11 34
High Game: Ben Weber 258, Dennis Nuss 257, Matthew Moore 256
High Series: Ben Weber 733, Eric Mast 727, Doug Weber 695