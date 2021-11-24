Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

TGIF League

Nov. 19

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 50 13

CJ’s Trophies & More 45 18

5 Star Merchant Service 39 24

Satchel of Richards 36 27

Upside-Down Pineapp 36 27

Cobra Kai 26 37

Fairbank Locker 24 39

Clan Zipnutz 22 41

3 Balls & A Split 18 45

Pocket Pounders 15 48

High Game: DJ Silvestri 267, Brian Kunkle 265, Dennis Nuss 260, Amanda Kunkle 229, Hallie Roth 205, Cassie Eikenberry 201

High Series: DJ Silvestri 710, Dennis Nuss 674, Steve Landry 674, Amanda Kunkle 601, Hallie Roth 544, Mcayla Donna 521

Suburban League

Nov. 18

Team W L

Peacocks 81 36

NE Iowa Auto Sales 70 47

CJ’s Trophies & More 68 49

Scheel’s Lawn Care 66 51

Community Bank 65 52

Schweddy Balls 61 56

LeRoy’s — Aurora 46 71

High Game: Doug Weber 279, DJ Silvestri 248, Jay Sandhagen 235

High Series: Doug Weber 750, DJ Silvestri 671, Jay Sandhagen 666

Tags

Trending Food Videos