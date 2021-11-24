TGIF League
Nov. 19
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 50 13
CJ’s Trophies & More 45 18
5 Star Merchant Service 39 24
Satchel of Richards 36 27
Upside-Down Pineapp 36 27
Cobra Kai 26 37
Fairbank Locker 24 39
Clan Zipnutz 22 41
3 Balls & A Split 18 45
Pocket Pounders 15 48
High Game: DJ Silvestri 267, Brian Kunkle 265, Dennis Nuss 260, Amanda Kunkle 229, Hallie Roth 205, Cassie Eikenberry 201
High Series: DJ Silvestri 710, Dennis Nuss 674, Steve Landry 674, Amanda Kunkle 601, Hallie Roth 544, Mcayla Donna 521
Suburban League
Nov. 18
Team W L
Peacocks 81 36
NE Iowa Auto Sales 70 47
CJ’s Trophies & More 68 49
Scheel’s Lawn Care 66 51
Community Bank 65 52
Schweddy Balls 61 56
LeRoy’s — Aurora 46 71
High Game: Doug Weber 279, DJ Silvestri 248, Jay Sandhagen 235
High Series: Doug Weber 750, DJ Silvestri 671, Jay Sandhagen 666