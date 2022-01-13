Koffee Kup League
Jan. 12, Week 19
Team W L
Caseys 10 2
Ma & Pa’s 7 5
Cornerstone 5 7
Dairy Kone 5 7
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 5 7
Tm 6 4 8
High Game: Peg Hendricks 200, Larry Lewis 187, John Egan 182, Connie Hamilton 182, Mary Frisch 172, Jack Ohl 168
High Series: Peg Hendricks 569, John Egan 517, Larry Lewis 496, Connie Hamilton 485, Mary Frisch 467, Jack Ohl 446
Sunday Nite Mixed
Jan. 9, Week 18
Team W L
Tuckin Fenpin 56 34
Witham Collision Center 52 38
Balls & Bags 52 38
Overtime 51 39
Motorboaters 46.5 43.5
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 37 53
Tm 8 35.5 54.5
Espe’s 30 60
High Game: Matt Derifield 259, Joshuwa Hershey 258, Jaguar Espe 256, Jazmie Shonka 244, Alex Shannon 200, Peg Hendricks 199
High Series:: DJ Silvestri 700, Joshuwa Hershey 683, Jazmine Shonka 630, Matt Derifield 600, Peg Hendricks 516, Alex Shannon 490
TGIF League
Jan. 7
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 82 26
CJ’s Trophies & More 79 29
5 Star Merchat Service 71 37
Upside-Down Pineapp 59 49
Fairbank Locker 51 57
Satchel of Richards 51 57
Cobra Kai 41 67
3 Balls & A Split 36 72
Pocket Pounders 31 77
Clan Zipnutz 31 77
High Game:: Scott Linderman 285, Ben Weber 266, Dennis Nuss 259, Charlotte Fauser 235, Amanda Kunkle 203, Hallie Roth 175
High Series: Ben Weber 723, Dennis Nuss 716, Scott Linderman 710, Charlotte Fauser 596, Amanda Kunkle 563, Sara Gilson 470
Suburban League
Jan. 6
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 27 9
LeRoys — Aurora 25 11
Schweddy Balls 23 13
Peacocks 21 15
CJ’s Trophies & More 18 18
NE Iowa Auto Sales 17 19
Community Bank 11 25
High Game: Jay Sandhagen 269, Doug Weber 269, Brian Kunkle 268
High Series: Doug Weber 730, Brian Kunkle 727, Jay Sandhagen 665