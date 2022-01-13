Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Koffee Kup League

Jan. 12, Week 19

Team W L

Caseys 10 2

Ma & Pa’s 7 5

Cornerstone 5 7

Dairy Kone 5 7

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 5 7

Tm 6 4 8

High Game: Peg Hendricks 200, Larry Lewis 187, John Egan 182, Connie Hamilton 182, Mary Frisch 172, Jack Ohl 168

High Series: Peg Hendricks 569, John Egan 517, Larry Lewis 496, Connie Hamilton 485, Mary Frisch 467, Jack Ohl 446

Sunday Nite Mixed

Jan. 9, Week 18

Team W L

Tuckin Fenpin 56 34

Witham Collision Center 52 38

Balls & Bags 52 38

Overtime 51 39

Motorboaters 46.5 43.5

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 37 53

Tm 8 35.5 54.5

Espe’s 30 60

High Game: Matt Derifield 259, Joshuwa Hershey 258, Jaguar Espe 256, Jazmie Shonka 244, Alex Shannon 200, Peg Hendricks 199

High Series:: DJ Silvestri 700, Joshuwa Hershey 683, Jazmine Shonka 630, Matt Derifield 600, Peg Hendricks 516, Alex Shannon 490

TGIF League

Jan. 7

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 82 26

CJ’s Trophies & More 79 29

5 Star Merchat Service 71 37

Upside-Down Pineapp 59 49

Fairbank Locker 51 57

Satchel of Richards 51 57

Cobra Kai 41 67

3 Balls & A Split 36 72

Pocket Pounders 31 77

Clan Zipnutz 31 77

High Game:: Scott Linderman 285, Ben Weber 266, Dennis Nuss 259, Charlotte Fauser 235, Amanda Kunkle 203, Hallie Roth 175

High Series: Ben Weber 723, Dennis Nuss 716, Scott Linderman 710, Charlotte Fauser 596, Amanda Kunkle 563, Sara Gilson 470

Suburban League

Jan. 6

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 27 9

LeRoys — Aurora 25 11

Schweddy Balls 23 13

Peacocks 21 15

CJ’s Trophies & More 18 18

NE Iowa Auto Sales 17 19

Community Bank 11 25

High Game: Jay Sandhagen 269, Doug Weber 269, Brian Kunkle 268

High Series: Doug Weber 730, Brian Kunkle 727, Jay Sandhagen 665

Tags

Trending Food Videos