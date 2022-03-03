TGIF League
Feb. 25
Team W L
Cobra Kai 40 4
Scheel’s Lawn Care 43 11
5 Star Merchant Service 30 24
Clan Zipnutz 27 27
Fairbank Locker 24 30
Satchel of Richards 20 34
3 Balls and a Split 20 34
Pocket Pounders 20 34
CJ’s Trophies & More 18 36
Upside-Down Pineapp 18 36
High Game: Marc Chance 268, DJ Silvestri 258, Eric Mast 235, Amanda Kunkle 218, Hallie Roth 212, Charlotte Fauser 208
High Series: DJ Silvestri 666, Brian Kunkle 664, Dillon Sommerfelt 645, Amanda Kunkle 613, Hallie Roth 542, Charlotte Fauser 523
Suburban League
Feb. 24
Team W L
Schweddy Balls 59 31
CJ’s Trophies & More 57 33
Scheel’s Lawn Care 54 36
Peacocks 51 39
NE Iowa Auto Sales 49 41
LeRoys – Aurora 45 45
Community Bank 43 47
High Game: DJ Silvestri 266, Eric Mast 259, Dennis Nuss 255
High Series: DJ Silvestri 736, Doug Weber 729, Dennis Nuss 662