TGIF League

Feb. 25

Team W L

Cobra Kai 40 4

Scheel’s Lawn Care 43 11

5 Star Merchant Service 30 24

Clan Zipnutz 27 27

Fairbank Locker 24 30

Satchel of Richards 20 34

3 Balls and a Split 20 34

Pocket Pounders 20 34

CJ’s Trophies & More 18 36

Upside-Down Pineapp 18 36

High Game: Marc Chance 268, DJ Silvestri 258, Eric Mast 235, Amanda Kunkle 218, Hallie Roth 212, Charlotte Fauser 208

High Series: DJ Silvestri 666, Brian Kunkle 664, Dillon Sommerfelt 645, Amanda Kunkle 613, Hallie Roth 542, Charlotte Fauser 523

Suburban League

Feb. 24

Team W L

Schweddy Balls 59 31

CJ’s Trophies & More 57 33

Scheel’s Lawn Care 54 36

Peacocks 51 39

NE Iowa Auto Sales 49 41

LeRoys – Aurora 45 45

Community Bank 43 47

High Game: DJ Silvestri 266, Eric Mast 259, Dennis Nuss 255

High Series: DJ Silvestri 736, Doug Weber 729, Dennis Nuss 662

