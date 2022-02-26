Oelwein
Sunday Nite Mixed
Feb. 20, Week 2
Team W L
Balls & Bags 76 44
Overtime 74 46
Witham Collision Cntr 66 54
Motorboaters 61.5 58.5
Tuckin Fenpin 57 63
Espes 52 68
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 48 72
Tm 8 45.5 74.5
High Game: Joshuwa Hershey 300, Jaguar Espe 255, Larry Lewis 231, Peg Hendricks 224, Jazmine Shonka 201, Alex Shannon 193
High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 676, DJ Silvestri 653, Larry Lewis 647, Peg Hendricks 535, Jazmine Shonka 526, Alex Shannon 513
MNF Tailgate
Feb. 21, Week 25
Team W L
Hershey Milk Choc. 87.5 37.5
PJ’s Bar & Grill 78 47
Ma & Pas Diner 77.5 47.5
Holt Photography 67.5 57.5
Banshees 64.5 60.5
T-9 Sports 61 64
Christensen Const 2 60 65
Majestic Touch 59 66
Christensen Const 1 53 72
High Game: Travis Betz 233, Joshua Jacobsen 211, Geralee Hershey 192, Karen Gates 180, Allyson Mager Gomer 161
High Series: DJ Silvestri 695, Joshuwa Hershey 576, Dean Hendricks 522, Theresa Loban 466, Teresa Reisner 437
Koffee Kup League
Feb. 23, Week 24
Team W L
Caseys 20.5 11.5
Cornerstone 20 12
Ma & Pas 18 14
Dairy Kone 16 16
TM 6 12.5 19.5
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 9 23
High Game: John Egan 191, Chuck Howell 178, Larry Lewis 177, Mary Frisch 171, Karen Gates 168, Sheila Bryan 161
High Series: John Egan 514, Chuck Howell 492, Larry Lewis 482, Karen Gates 456, Mary Frisch 456, Marlene Kudrna 445
Independence
Bowlerette League
Feb. 24
Team W L
Custom Concrete 26 14
NAPA 24.5 15.5
Lucky 10 Lanes 22 18
Drunk Wives Club 21.5 18.5
Indee Car Wash 19 21
High Game: Michelle Ohrt 233, Jessica Peterson 231, Lindsey O’Loughlin 199
High Series: Kristi Reidy 547,Michelle Ohrt 543, Ashley Wieland 538