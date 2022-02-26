Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein

Sunday Nite Mixed

Feb. 20, Week 2

Team W L

Balls & Bags 76 44

Overtime 74 46

Witham Collision Cntr 66 54

Motorboaters 61.5 58.5

Tuckin Fenpin 57 63

Espes 52 68

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 48 72

Tm 8 45.5 74.5

High Game: Joshuwa Hershey 300, Jaguar Espe 255, Larry Lewis 231, Peg Hendricks 224, Jazmine Shonka 201, Alex Shannon 193

High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 676, DJ Silvestri 653, Larry Lewis 647, Peg Hendricks 535, Jazmine Shonka 526, Alex Shannon 513

MNF Tailgate

Feb. 21, Week 25

Team W L

Hershey Milk Choc. 87.5 37.5

PJ’s Bar & Grill 78 47

Ma & Pas Diner 77.5 47.5

Holt Photography 67.5 57.5

Banshees 64.5 60.5

T-9 Sports 61 64

Christensen Const 2 60 65

Majestic Touch 59 66

Christensen Const 1 53 72

High Game: Travis Betz 233, Joshua Jacobsen 211, Geralee Hershey 192, Karen Gates 180, Allyson Mager Gomer 161

High Series: DJ Silvestri 695, Joshuwa Hershey 576, Dean Hendricks 522, Theresa Loban 466, Teresa Reisner 437

Koffee Kup League

Feb. 23, Week 24

Team W L

Caseys 20.5 11.5

Cornerstone 20 12

Ma & Pas 18 14

Dairy Kone 16 16

TM 6 12.5 19.5

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 9 23

High Game: John Egan 191, Chuck Howell 178, Larry Lewis 177, Mary Frisch 171, Karen Gates 168, Sheila Bryan 161

High Series: John Egan 514, Chuck Howell 492, Larry Lewis 482, Karen Gates 456, Mary Frisch 456, Marlene Kudrna 445

Independence

Bowlerette League

Feb. 24

Team W L

Custom Concrete 26 14

NAPA 24.5 15.5

Lucky 10 Lanes 22 18

Drunk Wives Club 21.5 18.5

Indee Car Wash 19 21

High Game: Michelle Ohrt 233, Jessica Peterson 231, Lindsey O’Loughlin 199

High Series: Kristi Reidy 547,Michelle Ohrt 543, Ashley Wieland 538

