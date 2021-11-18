Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday Nite Mixed

Nov. 14, Week 10

Team W L

Tuckin Fenpin 33 17

Motorboaters 31 19

Witham Collision 29 21

Overtime 24 26

Espe’s 22 28

Balls & Bags 22 28

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 21 29

Tm 8 18 32

High Game: Jestin Espe 257, Alex Shannon 235, Tanner Stewart 230, Joshuwa Hershey 215, Peg Hendricks 200, Connie Westpfahl 182

High Series: Jestin Espe 663, Joshuwa Hershey 600, Tanner Stewart 595, Alex Shannon 561, Peg Hendricks 538, Kelly Cummings 509

MNF Tailgate

Nov. 15, Week 10

Team W L

Hershey Milk Choc. 33.5 16.5

Ma & Pas Diner 33.5 16.5

PJ’s Bar & Grill 31 19

Holt Photography 29.5 20.5

Christensen Const 1 28 22

Christensen Const 2 26.5 23.5

Banshees 24 26

Majestic Touch 20 30

T-9 Sporting Goods 18 32

High Game: Joshua Knight 233, Travis Betz 213, Michelle Loucks 189, Teresa Reisner 166, Michael Harris 156

High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 666, Joshua Jacobsen 554, Peggy Hendricks 522, Megan Howard 492, Larry Lewis 482, Theresa Loban 411

Koffee Kup

Nov. 17, Week 11

Team W L

Dairy Kone 28 16

Cornerstone 23.5 20.5

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 23 21

Ma & Pas Diner 19.5 24.5

Caseys 19 25

Tm 6 19 25

High Game: Connie Westpfahl 173, Jack Ohl 167, John Egan 165, Larry Lewis 158, Karen Gates 157, Mary Frisch 143

High Series: Jack Ohl 483, Connie Westpfahl 475, Karen Gates 451, Larry Lewis 441, John Egan 434, Mary Frisch 362

