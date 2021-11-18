Sunday Nite Mixed
Nov. 14, Week 10
Team W L
Tuckin Fenpin 33 17
Motorboaters 31 19
Witham Collision 29 21
Overtime 24 26
Espe’s 22 28
Balls & Bags 22 28
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 21 29
Tm 8 18 32
High Game: Jestin Espe 257, Alex Shannon 235, Tanner Stewart 230, Joshuwa Hershey 215, Peg Hendricks 200, Connie Westpfahl 182
High Series: Jestin Espe 663, Joshuwa Hershey 600, Tanner Stewart 595, Alex Shannon 561, Peg Hendricks 538, Kelly Cummings 509
MNF Tailgate
Nov. 15, Week 10
Team W L
Hershey Milk Choc. 33.5 16.5
Ma & Pas Diner 33.5 16.5
PJ’s Bar & Grill 31 19
Holt Photography 29.5 20.5
Christensen Const 1 28 22
Christensen Const 2 26.5 23.5
Banshees 24 26
Majestic Touch 20 30
T-9 Sporting Goods 18 32
High Game: Joshua Knight 233, Travis Betz 213, Michelle Loucks 189, Teresa Reisner 166, Michael Harris 156
High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 666, Joshua Jacobsen 554, Peggy Hendricks 522, Megan Howard 492, Larry Lewis 482, Theresa Loban 411
Koffee Kup
Nov. 17, Week 11
Team W L
Dairy Kone 28 16
Cornerstone 23.5 20.5
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 23 21
Ma & Pas Diner 19.5 24.5
Caseys 19 25
Tm 6 19 25
High Game: Connie Westpfahl 173, Jack Ohl 167, John Egan 165, Larry Lewis 158, Karen Gates 157, Mary Frisch 143
High Series: Jack Ohl 483, Connie Westpfahl 475, Karen Gates 451, Larry Lewis 441, John Egan 434, Mary Frisch 362