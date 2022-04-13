Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein

Suburban League

April 7

Team W L

Schweddy Balls 99 45

CJ’s Trophies & More 91 53

NE Iowa Auto Sales 84 60

Scheel’s Lawn Care 81 63

Peacocks 76 68

LeRoys – Aurora 69 75

Community Bank 66 78

High Game: Dennis Nuss 289, DJ Silvestri 289, Charlie Chapman 279

High Series: Dennis Nuss 739, Eric Mast 727, DJ Silvestri 726

TGIF League

April 8

Team W L

Cobra Kai 93 15

3 Balls & A Split 63 45

Clan Zipnutz 63 45

5 Star Merchant Serv. 59 49

Fairbank Locker 58 50

Scheel’s Lawn Care 56 52

Pocket Pounders 52 56

CJ’s Trophies & More 33 75

Upside-Down Pineapp 32 76

Satchel of Richards 31 77

High Game: Steve Landry 279, Graig Bemiss 245, Ben Weber 245, Cassie Eikenberry 225, Hallie Roth 222, Charlotte Fauser 204

High Series: Steve Landry 794, Scott Linderman 690, Ben Weber 620, Hallie Roth 571, Charlotte Fauser 546, Cassie Eikenberry 486

Independence

Bowlerette League

April 7

Team W L

Lucky 10 Lanes 49 21

Custom Concrete 44 26

NAPA 43.5 26.5

Drunk Wives Club 37.5 32.5

Indee Car Wash 34 36

High Game: Barb Bantz 224, Michelle Ohrt 209, Susie Kuper 195

High Series: Barb Bantz 590, Michelle Ohrt 543, Peggy Decker 519

