Oelwein
Suburban League
April 7
Team W L
Schweddy Balls 99 45
CJ’s Trophies & More 91 53
NE Iowa Auto Sales 84 60
Scheel’s Lawn Care 81 63
Peacocks 76 68
LeRoys – Aurora 69 75
Community Bank 66 78
High Game: Dennis Nuss 289, DJ Silvestri 289, Charlie Chapman 279
High Series: Dennis Nuss 739, Eric Mast 727, DJ Silvestri 726
TGIF League
April 8
Team W L
Cobra Kai 93 15
3 Balls & A Split 63 45
Clan Zipnutz 63 45
5 Star Merchant Serv. 59 49
Fairbank Locker 58 50
Scheel’s Lawn Care 56 52
Pocket Pounders 52 56
CJ’s Trophies & More 33 75
Upside-Down Pineapp 32 76
Satchel of Richards 31 77
High Game: Steve Landry 279, Graig Bemiss 245, Ben Weber 245, Cassie Eikenberry 225, Hallie Roth 222, Charlotte Fauser 204
High Series: Steve Landry 794, Scott Linderman 690, Ben Weber 620, Hallie Roth 571, Charlotte Fauser 546, Cassie Eikenberry 486
Independence
Bowlerette League
April 7
Team W L
Lucky 10 Lanes 49 21
Custom Concrete 44 26
NAPA 43.5 26.5
Drunk Wives Club 37.5 32.5
Indee Car Wash 34 36
High Game: Barb Bantz 224, Michelle Ohrt 209, Susie Kuper 195
High Series: Barb Bantz 590, Michelle Ohrt 543, Peggy Decker 519