TGIF League
Feb. 18
Team W L
Cobra Kai 41 4
Scheel’s Lawn Care 34 11
5 Star Merchant Service 23 22
Fairbank Locker 22 23
Satchel of Richards 20 25
Clan Zipnutz 20 25
CJ’s Trophies & More 18 27
Upside-Down Pineapp 18 27
Pocket Pounders 18 27
3 Balls & A Split 11 37
High Game: DJ Silvestri 266, Isaac Kane 263, Ben Weber 246, Sara Gilson 198, Charlotte Fauser 191, Amanda Kunkle 170
High Series: DJ Silvestri 744, Dennis Nuss 673, Dennis Eikenberry 656, Charlotte Fauser 536, Sara Gilson 482, Amanda Kunkle 479
Suburban League
Feb. 17
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 54 27
Schweddy Balls 50 31
CJ’s Trophies & More 48 33
Peacocks 47 34
NE Iowa Auto Sales 44 37
LeRoys – Aurora 43 38
Community Bank 36 45
High Game: Dean Hendricks 298, Doug Weber 265, Say Sandhagen 256, Ben Weber 256
High Series: Ben Weber 730, Jay Sandhagen 717, Doug Weber 705