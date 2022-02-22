Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TGIF League

Feb. 18

Team W L

Cobra Kai 41 4

Scheel’s Lawn Care 34 11

5 Star Merchant Service 23 22

Fairbank Locker 22 23

Satchel of Richards 20 25

Clan Zipnutz 20 25

CJ’s Trophies & More 18 27

Upside-Down Pineapp 18 27

Pocket Pounders 18 27

3 Balls & A Split 11 37

High Game: DJ Silvestri 266, Isaac Kane 263, Ben Weber 246, Sara Gilson 198, Charlotte Fauser 191, Amanda Kunkle 170

High Series: DJ Silvestri 744, Dennis Nuss 673, Dennis Eikenberry 656, Charlotte Fauser 536, Sara Gilson 482, Amanda Kunkle 479

Suburban League

Feb. 17

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 54 27

Schweddy Balls 50 31

CJ’s Trophies & More 48 33

Peacocks 47 34

NE Iowa Auto Sales 44 37

LeRoys – Aurora 43 38

Community Bank 36 45

High Game: Dean Hendricks 298, Doug Weber 265, Say Sandhagen 256, Ben Weber 256

High Series: Ben Weber 730, Jay Sandhagen 717, Doug Weber 705

