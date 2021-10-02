Oelwein
Sunday Nite Mixed
Sept. 26, Week 3
Team W L
Witham Collision Center 15 0
Tuckin Fenpin 13 2
Motorboaters 11 4
Overtime 6 9
Balls & Bags 5 10
Tm 7 5 10
Tm 8 4 11
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 1 14
High Game: Joshuwa Hershey 279, Tanner Stewart 254, Jaguar Espe 246, Jazmine Shonka 185, Desiree Brackett 182, Alex Shannon 167
High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 749, Dillon Sommerfelt 694, Jaguar Espe 664, Jazmine Shonka 550, Alex Shannon 452, Morgan Derifield 449
MNF Tailgate
Sept. 27, Week 3
Team W L
Hershey Milk Chocolate 14 1
Ma & Pa’s Diner 12 3
PJ’s Bar & Grill 10 58
Holt Photography 10 5
Christensen Const 1 9 6
T-9 Sporting Goods 8 7
Majestic Touch 6 9
Banshees 4 11
Christensen Const 2 2 13
High Game: Geralee Hershey 225, Joshua Knight 201, Peg Hendricks 200, Larry Lewis 181, Janet Becker 172, Joanna Howell 158
High Series: Travis Betz 573, Joshuwa Hershey 572, Megan Howard 572, Joshua Jacobsen 545, Allyson Mager-Gomer 486, Theresa Loban 449
Koffee Kup League
Sept. 30, Week 4
Team W L
Caseys 10 6
Tm 6 9 7
Snitker Pugz & Pawz 9 7
Dairy Kone 9 7
Cornerstone 8 8
Ma & Pas Diner 3 13
High Game: Karen Gates 176, Mary Frisch 174, Chuck Geilenfeld 170, John Egan 163, Larry Lewis 162, Kelly Cummings 181
High Series: Mary Frisch 471, Kelly Cummings 461, Larry Lewis 461, Connie Westpfahl 441 Jim Thein 423, John Egan 422
Independence
Bowlerette League
Sept. 30
Team W L
Drunk Wives Club 16 9
Lucky 10 Lanes 15 10
NAPA 14 11
Custom Concrete 13 12
Indee Car Wash 12 13
High Game: Kristen Tevis 202, Jamie Morgan 199, Jennifer Gonzalez 195
High Series: Michelle Ohrt 518, Kristen Tevis 508, Jamie Morgan 489