Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein

Sunday Nite Mixed

Sept. 26, Week 3

Team W L

Witham Collision Center 15 0

Tuckin Fenpin 13 2

Motorboaters 11 4

Overtime 6 9

Balls & Bags 5 10

Tm 7 5 10

Tm 8 4 11

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 1 14

High Game: Joshuwa Hershey 279, Tanner Stewart 254, Jaguar Espe 246, Jazmine Shonka 185, Desiree Brackett 182, Alex Shannon 167

High Series: Joshuwa Hershey 749, Dillon Sommerfelt 694, Jaguar Espe 664, Jazmine Shonka 550, Alex Shannon 452, Morgan Derifield 449

MNF Tailgate

Sept. 27, Week 3

Team W L

Hershey Milk Chocolate 14 1

Ma & Pa’s Diner 12 3

PJ’s Bar & Grill 10 58

Holt Photography 10 5

Christensen Const 1 9 6

T-9 Sporting Goods 8 7

Majestic Touch 6 9

Banshees 4 11

Christensen Const 2 2 13

High Game: Geralee Hershey 225, Joshua Knight 201, Peg Hendricks 200, Larry Lewis 181, Janet Becker 172, Joanna Howell 158

High Series: Travis Betz 573, Joshuwa Hershey 572, Megan Howard 572, Joshua Jacobsen 545, Allyson Mager-Gomer 486, Theresa Loban 449

Koffee Kup League

Sept. 30, Week 4

Team W L

Caseys 10 6

Tm 6 9 7

Snitker Pugz & Pawz 9 7

Dairy Kone 9 7

Cornerstone 8 8

Ma & Pas Diner 3 13

High Game: Karen Gates 176, Mary Frisch 174, Chuck Geilenfeld 170, John Egan 163, Larry Lewis 162, Kelly Cummings 181

High Series: Mary Frisch 471, Kelly Cummings 461, Larry Lewis 461, Connie Westpfahl 441 Jim Thein 423, John Egan 422

Independence

Bowlerette League

Sept. 30

Team W L

Drunk Wives Club 16 9

Lucky 10 Lanes 15 10

NAPA 14 11

Custom Concrete 13 12

Indee Car Wash 12 13

High Game: Kristen Tevis 202, Jamie Morgan 199, Jennifer Gonzalez 195

High Series: Michelle Ohrt 518, Kristen Tevis 508, Jamie Morgan 489

Trending Food Videos