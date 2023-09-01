March 1, 1971 – Aug. 31, 2023
STRAWBERRY POINT — Bradley Thomas Hawkins, 52, of Strawberry Point passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at home. He was born on March 1, 1971, in Humboldt to Jerry and Ginny (Tompkins) Hawkins. Two older brothers, T. J. and Greg, welcomed him.
They moved to Winthrop then Strawberry Point. A Starmont and NICC in Calmar grad, Brad farmed and served the Strawberry Point Fire Department. He had three boys, Drew, Independence; Austin, Arlington; and Alex, Lamont.
Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Mission in Christ Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point, with Rev. Gary Burkhalter officiating.
Visitation will be 3 — 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Friends may call one hour prior to the Thursday church service.
Inurnment will be in Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point.