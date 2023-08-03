Joining Lamont as nearby Buchanan County towns hosting summer festivities this weekend is Brandon, which will be holding its Brandon Days celebration this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 – 5.
This year’s fun, conducted under the patriotic theme “God Bless the USA—A Salute to our Military,” begins Friday night with the 7 p.m. bags tournament, at a cost of $10 per person, with a draw for contest partners; registration for the event occurs at 6:30 p.m. After the tournament’s conclusion, Phats Pub and Grub will be the location for a beer garden, which will operate from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.
On Saturday, a food, pie and ice cream stand operated by the Brandon United Methodist Women will be available throughout the day, which begins at 8 a.m. with a breakfast burrito booth fundraiser, held at the corner of Wilson and Main. At that same time, the Big Ball Tournament commences, at a cost of $100, as five-person teams of those age 16 and over will compete in five-inning games within a double-elimination format. The 16th annual Tractorcade, meanwhile, takes off from the Community Center at 9 a.m., at a cost of a $25 entry fee and with a route of approximately 60 miles, with participants returning for dinner. Lineup for the parade, which begins on North St. and steps off at 10 a.m., also begins at 9, with the judging of entries at 9:45 a.m. The parade, which will highlight the “God Bless the USA” theme, will feature the music of the Independence High School Marching Band.
Following, an all-ages and talents talent show will take place at Brandon City Park from noon until 1 p.m, with an adults-only horseshoe tournament also beginning at midday. A special hour of kids games occurs between 1 – 2 p.m., at a cost of a $5 wristband, while a kids bags tournament will run concurrently, also starting at 1 p.m. Acoustic guitarist Danny Whitson will perform from 1 until 3 p.m., and a pie eating contest will be held at 2 p.m. Both facepainting and balloon creations will be offered from 1:30 – 4 p.m.
As the day winds down, a $10 roast dinner, which includes a hot beef open faced sandwich, is scheduled between 5 – 7 p.m., to be immediately followed by an auction and raffle, the latter of which includes numerous cash prizes, including those in the amounts of $500, $300 and $100 at a cost of $1 per ticket. The festivities conclude with a dance/beer garden from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. at Phats featuring the band Hard Tellin.